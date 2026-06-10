Father’s diet before conception may significantly affect fetal growth and placenta development, expert explains

A father's nutrition before conception may influence fetal growth and placenta development. Expert explains how diet can impact a baby's health from the start.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 10, 2026 9:15 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Archana Dhawan Bajaj

Fetal growth (Image AI Generated)

Most people talk about diet and lifestyle of the mother when it comes to pregnancy and a baby's health. But new studies are indicating that paternal nutrition and health during the very beginning of the process of becoming a father is not insignificant to a baby's growth, either. Diet that men are taking prior to conception can affect the growth of the fetus, and that it could even determine growth of the placenta, the organ that provides nutrients and oxygen for the growing baby.

How a father's nutrition affects sperm quality?

According to Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF expert, Nurture IVF Clinic, "A healthy diet is important for the quality of a father's sperm. Sperm is also an important source of genetics which help make up the baby. Lifestyle choices such as inadequate nutrition, obesity, smoking, excessive alcohol intake and other unhealthy habits can cause alterations in the quality of sperm produced and affect pregnancies."

Foods and nutrients that support reproductive health

Processed food, unhealthy fats, and sugar-rich diets have been shown to affect the quality of sperm. A diet low in red meat, alcohol, and salt can also help promote healthier sperm, on the other hand; a balanced diet filled with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, nuts and healthy fats can help in that regard.

"The father's nutritional status could impact the epigenetic characteristics of sperm. Changes to a gene that do not change the sequence but that do affect gene function are called epigenetic changes. These alterations are transmittable to developing embryo and can have the effect on fetal growth and placental functions." the doctor added.

Why placenta development is important during pregnancy?

Placenta has a great importance during the period of pregnancy. It nourishes the fetus, carries oxygen and nutrients, and removes wastes and regulates hormones for proper growth development. Studies show that fathers can affect the development and function of the placenta which in turn will affect the growth of the baby.

A few studies have looked at how poor dietary habits of fathers affect birth weight, fetal growth as well as risks of certain metabolic diseases in early childhood. A few studies have examined associations between poor paternal diets and some adverse effects in early childhood, including lower birth weight, altered fetal growth and risk of certain metabolic diseases.

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Why preconception health matters for both parents?

There is also a need that care for the pregnant woman should not be restricted to her but also the caregiver in the preconception period. The need to talk with health and medical professionals about feelings, diet and lifestyle in order to plan a family should encourage males to discuss their health, diet and lifestyle habits.

Finally, the findings of the studies presented above indicate that a father's diet before conception may be important for fetal growth and placenta development. Maternity is also a significant topic, but experts state that child's father also has a key function.

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