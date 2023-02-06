False Positive Reading On Pregnancy Test: Know Why It Might Be Happening?

Sometimes a faint-coloured second line might appear on the testing tube. It could be a sign of early pregnancy or just a default evaporation line if it is totally colourless.

While these tests might be accurate most of the time but the probability of a false positive or a false negative cannot be completely eliminated.

Taking a pregnancy test can be no less than sitting for an important examination. It can be a source of great anxiety especially if the woman doesn't want it to be positive. Testing for pregnancy can be tricky. If tested early, you might get a negative even when you might be pregnant. Sometimes you can also get a false positive even when you intuitively know that you are not pregnant. It can be a scary event for a woman who might not want to opt for pregnancy at that time.

Most pregnancy tests taken at home involve a stick that might be dipped in urine and detects pregnancy on the basis of the presence of the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) hormone. While these tests might be accurate most of the times but the probability of a false positive or a false negative cannot be completely eliminated.

Why is the reading positive if you are not pregnant?

False positives on a pregnancy test can occur for many reasons. If a woman happens to test very early, then she might or might not encounter chemical pregnancy. It is an early pregnancy loss that happens right after implantation and many times it is not easily detected. It can sometimes happen before a woman takes her first ultrasound. Your testing stick can however detect the loss with the presence of the hCG hormone in the urine. Sometimes it can be an emergency situation like an ectopic pregnancy where the implantation happens outside the cavity of the uterus. You can also have a false positive if you had a miscarriage or abortion a few days before you took the test. You must remember that the pregnancy-detecting hormone might still be in your blood. Also, if you might be on a hormonal pill prescribed by your doctor, you can sometimes get a false positive.

It could be a technical error

Pregnancy tests can have the benefit of the doubt. Yes, the stick could be reading it wrong. Sometimes the time of testing and duration for which the stick is dipped can go wrong and this might give false results. All instructions on how to use the testing tool must be adhered to attentively and very early testing must be avoided. Sometimes a faint-coloured second line might appear on the testing tube. It could be a sign of early pregnancy or just a default evaporation line if it is totally colourless.