Fallopian Tube Reversal and Infertility, Know When To Reach Out To a Fertility Expert

Conditions that negatively impact the fallopian tubes will negatively impact one's fertility too. Read on to know everything.

Fallopian tubes are an important part of the female reproductive system, which carry eggs from the ovaries to the uterus and are typically where fertilization takes place. When these tubes are blocked for tube ligation, it causes an inability of the sperm to reach the egg for fertilization, leading to infertility. However, once a female is ready to be a mother, with the help of tubal reversal surgery she can easily conceive naturally.

We spoke to Dr. Saroja Koppala, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Hyderabad to understand more about the fallopian tube reversal surgery and what a woman should know before getting it done. Here's what the expert has to say:

Infertility Caused Due To Tube Ligation

Tube ligation is a type of permanent birth control, in which the fallopian tubes of a woman are cut, tied, or blocked, so that pregnancy can be avoided completely. Tubal ligation can be carried out at any time, including right after childbirth or in conjunction with a C-section or another abdominal procedure. After the blockage, the sperm is unable to travel to fertilize the egg and there is no conception.

After a woman is prepared both physically and mentally to begin her journey into motherhood, tube reversal surgery is the ideal treatment in which, with the help of surgery, the fallopian tubes are unblocked, so that her fertility can be restored. It is an affordable and less time-consuming surgery to treat infertility caused by tube ligation with high success rates.

Understanding Fallopian Tube Reversal

Fallopian tubes are a pathway for eggs to travel from the ovaries to the uterus. In the tube ligation process, fallopian tubes are either tied, cut or blocked so as to prevent pregnancy. These previously cut tubes are reconnected in case of a reversal surgery, known as Tubal anastomosis. The tubes are reconnected with the help of a laparoscopic surgical procedure. Such a surgery is done to either treat infertility or post-tubal ligation syndrome.

How a Fertility Expert Reverses Tube Ligation With Tube Reversal Surgery

What happens during surgery will depend on the technique the doctor uses. A single 2-inch side-to-side incision is made just below the bikini line during a mini-laparotomy, and the surgery is carried out through the incision under an operating microscope. Using robotic-assisted laparoscopy, the doctor uses a console to steer robotic arms that work through a series of tiny abdominal incisions.

During the procedure, the doctor will:

To ensure that the patient is sleeping during the procedure, will administer general anaesthetic. During surgery, insert a catheter a small, flexible tube into the bladder to collect urination. To access the fallopian tubes, make one large incision or numerous smaller ones. Check to see if one can rebuild your tubes. If tubal reversal is a possibility, the surgeon will do the procedure right away. Fallopian tube segments will be reconnected, and the blocked ends of the tubes will be opened. Put a bandage over the surgical site and stitch the wounds closed with dissolvable sutures under the patient's skin.

Conclusion

The fallopian tubes bridge an important work that the ovaries and uterus do. Therefore, conditions that negatively impact the fallopian tubes will negatively impact one's fertility too. One should consult their fertility specialist in order to know their suitability for fallopian tube reversal surgery if it is the best available option for them. Any medical surgery must be undertaken after proper medical guidance.