Exploring The Impact Of Artificial Intelligence In Reproductive Healthcare

Artificial intelligence and reproductive medicine are no exception. From fertility tracking apps to embryo selection algorithms, AI and machine learning are transforming many aspects of reproductive care ways AI shapes the future of reproductive healthcare.
These apps analyze women's cycle data to identify patterns and provide personalized fertility insights. Some examples are Flo, Clue, and Natural Cycles. The latter is the first FDA-approved app for birth control that uses an algorithm to identify fertile days. Studies have found these apps to be effective at pinpointing ovulation windows.
AI chatbots are being incorporated into pregnancy apps to be virtual companions during a woman's journey to motherhood. They can answer questions, recommend resources, and provide mental health support. The goal is to mimic human connection. Early research indicates pregnant women appreciate the non-judgmental and easily accessible support these chatbots offer.
AI is transforming assisted reproductive technology (ART) by improving success rates. Embryo selection algorithms analyze images of embryos to determine which are most viable for implantation, enhancing the chances of a healthy pregnancy. AI can also assess sperm quality and even recommend the optimal sperm retrieval technique. Researchers are developing AI robotics to automate repetitive laboratory procedures involved in IVF. This will reduce errors and free up doctors' time. AI is also being applied to improve cryopreservation techniques for freezing eggs and embryos.
Overall, AI enables doctors to customize and optimize ART treatments. Dr Rita Bakshi, Sr. Gynaecologist & IVF Expert, RiSAA IVF, explains how.
Conclusion:AI has the potential to significantly expand access, reduce costs, catch issues early, and boost positive outcomes. While some concerns remain around proper regulation and ethics, responsible AI development can allow for tremendous advances in women's reproductive health.
