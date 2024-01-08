Expert Tips On Nurturing Your Newborn's Delicate Eyes

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Only parents of newborns will know the worry and qualms hovering around their minds regarding taking care of their child. While welcoming a newborn into the world is an exciting moment, it brings with it a lot of responsibilities, one of which includes taking proper eye care. Newborn eyes and skin around the eyes are sensitive therefore it is important to maintain good eye hygiene in babies. Babies secrete lots of mucin which dries out on the corners of the eyes known as scabs or Rheum. It is necessary to clean that to avoid stickiness of eyelids. Dr. Priyanka Singh (MBBS, MS, DNB, FAICO), Consultant & Eye Surgeon, Neytra Eye Centre, New Delhi shares some easy tips to make your work easier.
It is one of the most common diseases affecting newborns which leads to watering and discharge. Timely management is important in this case. After examining the child, the ophthalmologist will demonstrate the proper technique for doing a "Crigler Massage" to reopen the blocked duct. Antibiotics may be necessary depending on the eye infection.
Some newborns can develop eye infections due to an infected birth canal. This condition requires urgent topical antibiotics to treat conjunctivitis.
Normal squint appears when the child starts to see and focus on objects. If it persists beyond a few months of life or first birthday then it is very important to consult an ophthalmologist.
Leukocoria is the white reflex seen in a child's eye. This sign can be seen as early as a few days of life. If the red reflex is not present in the Child's eye, immediate consultation is required as it can be a sign of cataract or eye cancer.
Remember: If abnormalities are seen in newborn eyes, consult your ophthalmologist immediately as your child's eye is precious.
