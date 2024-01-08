Expert Tips On Nurturing Your Newborn's Delicate Eyes

These expert tips can help new parents to take care of their babies wisely.

Only parents of newborns will know the worry and qualms hovering around their minds regarding taking care of their child. While welcoming a newborn into the world is an exciting moment, it brings with it a lot of responsibilities, one of which includes taking proper eye care. Newborn eyes and skin around the eyes are sensitive therefore it is important to maintain good eye hygiene in babies. Babies secrete lots of mucin which dries out on the corners of the eyes known as scabs or Rheum. It is necessary to clean that to avoid stickiness of eyelids. Dr. Priyanka Singh (MBBS, MS, DNB, FAICO), Consultant & Eye Surgeon, Neytra Eye Centre, New Delhi shares some easy tips to make your work easier.

How To Clean Eyes?

Keep your hands clean when touching the baby's eyes. Never remove dried rheum or separate sticky eyelids when it is dry. Eyes should be cleaned with sterile wet wipes or a clean wet cotton cloth. Eyes and face should be preferably washed with lukewarm water. Avoid using harsh soaps and shampoos. Sometimes mothers use breast milk to clean the eyes and face of their newborn. This is a good alternative as Breast milk has natural antibodies. Take a few drops of cotton or a clean cloth and wipe the baby's eyes and face. Nails of newborns should be trimmed using a baby nail cutter to avoid eye injuries. Hygiene should be maintained in the baby's room and bedding should be free from dirt and allergen. Regular visit to a pediatrician and ophthalmologist is recommended for the baby's normal eye and overall health. It is important to notice a few eye conditions that affect newborns

Block Tear Duct

It is one of the most common diseases affecting newborns which leads to watering and discharge. Timely management is important in this case. After examining the child, the ophthalmologist will demonstrate the proper technique for doing a "Crigler Massage" to reopen the blocked duct. Antibiotics may be necessary depending on the eye infection.

Conjunctivitis

Some newborns can develop eye infections due to an infected birth canal. This condition requires urgent topical antibiotics to treat conjunctivitis.

Squinting Of eyes

Normal squint appears when the child starts to see and focus on objects. If it persists beyond a few months of life or first birthday then it is very important to consult an ophthalmologist.

Leukocoria

Leukocoria is the white reflex seen in a child's eye. This sign can be seen as early as a few days of life. If the red reflex is not present in the Child's eye, immediate consultation is required as it can be a sign of cataract or eye cancer.

Remember: If abnormalities are seen in newborn eyes, consult your ophthalmologist immediately as your child's eye is precious.

