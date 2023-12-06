Expert-Approved Tea To Boost Fertility In Men And Women; Check It Out

Photo: Pixabay

For women struggling with infertility, the leaves of this plant can help enhance their egg production and reduce inflammation.

Fertility issues have become quite common lately, owing to poor lifestyle choices and stress that has permeated everybody's lives. Fertility problems are diagnosed when a couple is unable to conceive despite trying for a period of time. It is of two types -- primary and secondary. While primary infertility refers to the inability to ever have a child, secondary infertility refers to cases where couples have had children, but are not able to conceive after that. Depending on your case, your doctor may recommend a line of treatment. Know that there are many options and ways to start a family.

Make sure you follow a healthy lifestyle when you are trying to have a baby. Both men and women need to become conscious of their diet. Stressing on the importance of healthy eating -- rather drinking -- integrative health coach and hormonal health specialist Urvashi Agarwal took to Instagram to share the recipe for a special fertility-boosting moringa tea. Moringa is a plant that is native to the Indian subcontinent, used extensively in South and Southeast Asia.

According to a blog post on moringavinga.com, for women struggling with infertility, moringa can help enhance their egg production, reduce inflammation, decrease stress and increase energy. It is a "nutrient-rich superfood", which can also "balance blood sugar levels and hormones, making it an excellent addition to any fertility journey". "Women with PCOS can benefit from moringa's insulin-mimicking proteins, which can regulate insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels," it states.

TRENDING NOW

Agarwal explained in her post that the fertility-boosting moringa tea is "carefully-crafted to support both men and women on their reproductive journeys". In the accompanying video, she showed the process of brewing the tea. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Agarwal (@urvashiagarwal1)

Ingredients:

Moringa leaves

Fresh turmeric

Fresh ginger

1 garlic pod

1 tsp honey (add after cooling)

1/2 lemon (add after cooling)

Instructions:

Steep moringa leaves, fresh turmeric, ginger and a garlic pod in boiling water. Sieve it, and allow the tea to cool down to a drinkable warm temperature. Add 1 tsp of honey for natural sweetness and stir it. Then, squeeze half a lemon into it and stir some more.

Enjoy the "fertility-boosting elixir once a day", said the expert, adding that you must only add honey and lemon to the tea after it cools down. Answering a query, Agarwal wrote that the tea can also be consumed if one is looking to boost their immunity and strength.

Would you like to try it?

You may like to read