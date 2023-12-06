Expert-Approved Tea To Boost Fertility In Men And Women; Check It Out

Fertility issues have become quite common lately, owing to poor lifestyle choices and stress that has permeated everybody's lives. Fertility problems are diagnosed when a couple is unable to conceive despite trying for a period of time. It is of two types -- primary and secondary. While primary infertility refers to the inability to ever have a child, secondary infertility refers to cases where couples have had children, but are not able to conceive after that. Depending on your case, your doctor may recommend a line of treatment. Know that there are many options and ways to start a family.
Make sure you follow a healthy lifestyle when you are trying to have a baby. Both men and women need to become conscious of their diet. Stressing on the importance of healthy eating -- rather drinking -- integrative health coach and hormonal health specialist Urvashi Agarwal took to Instagram to share the recipe for a special fertility-boosting moringa tea. Moringa is a plant that is native to the Indian subcontinent, used extensively in South and Southeast Asia.
According to a blog post on moringavinga.com, for women struggling with infertility, moringa can help enhance their egg production, reduce inflammation, decrease stress and increase energy. It is a "nutrient-rich superfood", which can also "balance blood sugar levels and hormones, making it an excellent addition to any fertility journey". "Women with PCOS can benefit from moringa's insulin-mimicking proteins, which can regulate insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels," it states.
Agarwal explained in her post that the fertility-boosting moringa tea is "carefully-crafted to support both men and women on their reproductive journeys". In the accompanying video, she showed the process of brewing the tea. Take a look.
Steep moringa leaves, fresh turmeric, ginger and a garlic pod in boiling water.
Sieve it, and allow the tea to cool down to a drinkable warm temperature.
Add 1 tsp of honey for natural sweetness and stir it.
Then, squeeze half a lemon into it and stir some more.
Enjoy the "fertility-boosting elixir once a day", said the expert, adding that you must only add honey and lemon to the tea after it cools down. Answering a query, Agarwal wrote that the tea can also be consumed if one is looking to boost their immunity and strength.