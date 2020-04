Home birthing is a popular option in the US. According to a 2016 analysis published in the medical journal Birth, instances of home birth increased in the country from 0.87 per cent in 2004 to 1.50 per cent in 2014. Over 98 per cent of babies in the United States are born in birthing centers and hospitals, but rates of home births in this country are showing an upward trend. Now, very soon we may see this trend catching on in other parts of the world too.

The present times can be trying if you are an expecting mom. With regular hospital visits and doctor consultations out of the question, you may be wondering how you will get through your childbirth safely. Hospitals are there for emergency procedures. And the delivery of a child falls under this category. But many women now are opting for home birthing. This is because they understand the risks associated with hospitals visits in the current scenario. Almost all hospitals are hotspots of COVID-19 infections. So, there is no guarantee that you will not catch the infection if you go to hospital for your delivery.

A hospital is the safest place for a delivery. But in the current scenario, it may be too risky. You may not want to expose your unborn child to the deadly virus that is ravaging the world. Women down the ages have been giving birth to their children without the help of doctors and nurses. But in modern times this is not an ordinary solution though a few women do opt for home birthing. Though many women in the US now opt for this kind of delivery, it is still an exception rather than the norm. However, in the current scenario, you may not have any other option. So, it is best to know all about this procedure and be prepared.

Advantages of home birthing

You get to deliver your child in a comfortable setting with your family around you. It also gives you a certain amount of control over the birthing process. Moreover, there are hardly any expenses involved in home birthing. In recent times, many women have been opting for this over a hospital delivery. There may be many reasons behind this recent trend and you may not even have considered any of these in normal times. But in the current scenario, with a global contagion on the rampage, this may actually be the best option that you can go for. It will keep both you and your unborn child safe from the COVID-19 virus.

Home birthing risks

The first thing you need to know is if this is a safe option. Yes, it is safe. But you need to have a trained midwife by your side. One big disadvantage of home birthing is that you are not constantly monitored as you would be in a hospital. Your temperature and blood pressure levels will also be checked only from time to time in a home setting. But in a hospital delivery room, your health parameters and your baby’s heart beats are constantly monitored and any changes, however slight, immediately noted.

So, basically, you give birth without any medical intervention like pain medication, labour augmentation, labor induction or fetal heart rate monitoring. This can sound terrifying for many women. But, it is not as bad as it sounds.

Things to keep in mind

However, you need to keep in mind a few things if you are thinking of opting for a home birthing. You may need an emergency hospital transfer if you ae carrying more than one child. If you are carrying twins or triplets, it can cause childbirth complications. Sometimes the position of the baby may not be conducive for a normal delivery. A breech delivery will need emergency surgical intervention. In such cases, you may have to rush to a hospital to save both your and your unborn child’s lives. Home birthing may also not be advisable for you if you have had a c-section delivery earlier. So you need to keep these things in mind when deciding on your child’s delivery.

Sometimes, certain events keep occurring as things progress. Your labor may not progress smoothly, and you may need to go in for induced labour. For this, you need to go to a hospital right away. Also, because of delayed labour, your baby may show signs of distress. In such cases, you may require emergency surgical intervention. Labour pain can be intense and you may not get relief at home. You may also need medical attention if your blood pressure shoots up. You need to be prepared for all eventualities.

Prepare for the big day

Okay, so now you have got a fair idea of all the pros and cons of home birthing. Once you are clear on everything, you need to make preparations for the big day. The first thing you need to do is get trained professionals to assist you through your delivery. Talk to your doctor and choose a certified nurse-midwife to assist you. You can also request your doctor to be present throughout the entire process. One very important thing that you need to ensure is that whoever is assisting you has a hot line to a hospital so that you can be transferred immediately in case of any complications.

You also need to decide on a birth plan. Labour pain can be debilitating and you need to have a proper plan to get through this event. Plan for pain relievers and immediate post-delivery issues. Have some kind of transportation on standby in case you need to be rushed to hospital. Choose a hospital that is not too far from your home. And, yes, the most important thing is to maintain hygienic conditions throughout the procedure. You need to make sure that your room is sterile and clean for your child’s delivery. This will ensure that there is no danger of any infection post delivery.