Make sure you get the ‘OK’ from your health care provider before you begin an exercise program. ©shutterstock

Staying physical active during pregnancy has many health benefits for both the mother and the child. At least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise is recommended for most pregnant women on most days of the week OR five days a week. Regular exercise can help pregnant women stay in shape, reduce risk of having a C-section, shorten labour, boost mood and energy levels, lessen pregnancy symptoms like backaches, constipation, bloating and swelling. Now a study has suggested that exercising more during the first trimester of pregnancy may help lower your risk of developing gestational diabetes. Also Read - Achieving India's air quality target across south Asia may prevent 7% of pregnancy losses: Lancet study

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy. It is estimated six to 10 women per 100 get gestational diabetes. High blood sugar levels during pregnancy can cause health problems in both mother and baby. Gestational diabetes has been associated with higher risk of high blood pressure, preeclampsia (a sudden, dangerous increase in blood pressure), pregnancy loss, early/preterm labor and delivery and cesarean section, or C-section. Women who have had gestational diabetes are also more likely to develop type 2 diabetes during their lifetime. It can also increase risk of diabetes in child. Also Read - Pregnancy: Metal exposure may lead to preterm births and pre-eclampsia in pregnant women

Exercise more to avoid gestational diabetes

The new study, published in the journal Diabetes Care, found a lower risk of developing gestational diabetes in women who do at least 38 minutes of moderate intensity exercise each day — a bit more than current recommendations. Also Read - Meghan Markle suffered a miscarriage in July: Know the common causes of spontaneous abortion

For the study, the team analyzed data collected from 2,246 pregnant women that included their self-reported levels of exercise during their first trimester of pregnancy. They found that exercising at least 38 minutes per day lowered the risk of gestational diabetes by 2.1 cases per 100 women and the risk of abnormal blood sugar by 4.8 cases per 100 women.

“We know that six to 10 women per 100 get gestational diabetes. Being more active could reduce that by two women per 100, that’s a clear benefit,” said Samantha Ehrlich, Assistant Professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in the US.

Based on their findings, the authors suggested that the current recommendations of at least 30 minutes a day five days a week may need to be rethought to improve women’s chances of preventing gestational diabetes.

Who should avoid exercise during pregnancy?

While most types of exercise are safe during pregnancy, it is important to get ‘OK’ from your health care provider before you begin an exercise program. According to Mayo clinic, it may also not be safe to exercise during pregnancy if you have:

Some forms of heart and lung disease

Preeclampsia or high blood pressure that develops for the first time during pregnancy

Cervical problems

Persistent vaginal bleeding during the second or third trimester

Placenta problems

Preterm labour during your current pregnancy

A multiple pregnancy at risk of preterm labour

Premature rupture of the membranes

Severe anaemia

For those who can exercise, swimming, low-impact aerobics and cycling on a stationary bike are good options. Strength training is also OK if you stick to relatively low weights, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Also, don’t forget to warm up, stretch and cool down, and drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

With inputs from IANS