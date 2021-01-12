Staying physical active during pregnancy has many health benefits for both the mother and the child. At least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise is recommended for most pregnant women on most days of the week OR five days a week. Regular exercise can help pregnant women stay in shape reduce risk of having a C-section shorten labour boost mood and energy levels lessen pregnancy symptoms like backaches constipation bloating and swelling. Now a study has suggested that exercising more during the first trimester of pregnancy may help lower your risk of developing gestational diabetes. Gestational diabetes is a type of