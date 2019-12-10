While you maintain a regular exercise routine to keep fit, your hard work can pay off in the delivery room as your increased stamina will help you cope with the contractions and pushing during labour. © Shutterstock

Earlier, it was believed that if you are pregnant, you must not exercise. But now just the reverse is true. Exercise is a must if you want a safe pregnancy and a healthy baby. It boosts the health of both mother and child. According to a study in the Journal of American Medicine Association (JAMA), exercise should be undertaken not only by healthy, previously active women, but that it is also a good time to adopt a healthy lifestyle. There are clear advantages for both the mother and baby.

Researchers from Camilo José Cela University say that excessive weight gain, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, caesarean section, lower back pain and urinary incontinence are some of the risks of leading an unhealthy lifestyle during pregnancy. Doing moderate exercise during pregnancy is safe and beneficial for both mother and baby.

If you’re worried about keeping up with your exercise routine during pregnancy, don’t be. As long as you do not suffer from any medical problems such as asthma or diabetes, your doctor will probably give you the go-ahead to exercise while you’re pregnant. Staying fit during pregnancy impacts your overall fitness and alleviates discomfort from back pain and fatigue. Additionally, by engaging in physical activity, you can prevent gestational diabetes and prepare your body for labor and delivery.

While you are allowed to exercise with a little human in your belly, it is recommended to stick to low impact aerobic exercises. Exercises such as swimming, walking, stationary cycling or elliptical machines are not only safe but effective for your overall health.

Benefits of Exercise While Pregnant

There are many benefits that come with maintaining a regular exercise routine while pregnant.

Gives You an Energy Boost

Pregnancy can often make you feel tired or fatigued. Give your energy levels a little boost by going for a quick walk and getting some fresh air. A little bit of exercise will keep your spirits lifted and give you some much-needed energy to take on the rest of the day.

Promotes Bowel Movements

Due to the high progesterone levels in your body, it is common to experience irregular bowel movements that lead to constipation. Exercise can help your intestines get back on track and help maintain regular digestive functions as long as you incorporate high-fiber meals into your diet.

Alleviates Back Pain

Pregnant women often suffer from back pain. Exercises such as yoga and swimming are very effective in reducing pain and help your body fight symptoms of bloat and swelling.

Lowers Risk of Gestational Diabetes

Regular exercise lowers high blood pressure and keeps your blood sugar levels in check. If you are not careful about maintaining your blood sugar during pregnancy, you put yourself at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Not only is this harmful to your health, but it also puts your baby’s health at risk. Gestational diabetes can affect your baby at birth due to problems such as jaundice or low blood sugar.

Can Help With Labour

While you maintain a regular exercise routine to keep fit, your hard work can pay off in the delivery room as your increased stamina will help you cope with the contractions and pushing during labour. Your fitness level can have a direct impact on the length of your labour and enable you to maintain your energy while giving birth.

Promotes Sleep

The last trimester is one of the hardest when it comes to comfort and sleep. It is common for pregnant women to experience irregular sleeping patterns and have a tough time falling asleep during those last few months. Exercise is a good way to tire your body and relax your mind to enjoy a much-needed night’s rest.

Improves Your Mood

A major benefit that comes with exercise is a happier mindset. Exercise releases the feel-good hormones endorphins. This improves your mood and lift your spirits for a longer period of time. This is especially helpful to combat mood swings that occur during pregnancy and help you feel more in control of how you feel.

Keep Your Doctor in the Loop

You must consult your doctor before doing any kind of exercise while you’re pregnant, especially if you suffer from any health conditions. While most low impact workouts are safe to do, you always want a professional’s experience to ensure safety for you and your baby.

Text sourced from zliving.com