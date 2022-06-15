- Health A-Z
The iconic two-week wait is the period when a woman is anticipating a pregnancy, starting from a fertile window till the first day of the next menstrual cycle. A fertile woman's menstrual cycle is divided into a couple of phases.
For couples waiting for the two dark lines on the pregnancy test kit, these two weeks bring a lot of emotions and anxiety. However, it has been proven that exercise increases the chances of conception. Unfortunately, most women do not exercise after the fertile window as they fear it may hamper fertilization. However, in reality, the reverse is true; continuing with the exercises will help in increasing the chances of conceiving. Prachi Trikha Saraswat, physiotherapist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bangalore, Kankapura, explains how doing moderate exercises regularly does not affect implantation and pregnancy.
Exercising helps set the circadian rhythms back to normalcy and allows for better sleep, thus regulating the hormones.
Exercises must be continued during the implantation phase, and no new activities should be started if it was done earlier. One should continue doing medium-intensity exercises unless one is asked not to continue.
In the case of assisted fertilization, whether IUI/IVF, exercises must be patient-specific and discussed in detail before starting the routine. Particular caution must be taken post the embryo transfer phase of IVF conception, and the fertility expert may ask to take an err of notice. Exercises can be resumed once the implantation process is complete and pregnancy is confirmed.
This two-week waiting period feels long and mind-consuming for a couple anticipating a pregnancy for the first time or trying for multiple years. However, following a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and reducing alcohol, smoking and caffeine consumption, helps increase the chances of conception. Before starting exercises, discuss with your primary doctor and physiotherapist.
