Trying To Conceive? Exercise Guidelines For The '2 Week Wait' Period

'2 Week Wait' Period? Doing moderate exercises regularly will not affect implantation and pregnancy.

The iconic two-week wait is the period when a woman is anticipating a pregnancy, starting from a fertile window till the first day of the next menstrual cycle. A fertile woman's menstrual cycle is divided into a couple of phases.

Menstrual phase is taken as day 1 of the menstrual flow and may last up to day 5-6 days, followed by Follicular phase, starting from day 6 to day 13 The ovulation phase generally happens around day 14 of the cycle followed, which starts the luteal phase /implantation phase of the 2-week wait period that begins on day 15 to day 28-30 (depending on the length of the cycle).

For couples waiting for the two dark lines on the pregnancy test kit, these two weeks bring a lot of emotions and anxiety. However, it has been proven that exercise increases the chances of conception. Unfortunately, most women do not exercise after the fertile window as they fear it may hamper fertilization. However, in reality, the reverse is true; continuing with the exercises will help in increasing the chances of conceiving. Prachi Trikha Saraswat, physiotherapist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bangalore, Kankapura, explains how doing moderate exercises regularly does not affect implantation and pregnancy.

How Do Exercises work?

What To Do?

Exercises must be continued during the implantation phase, and no new activities should be started if it was done earlier. One should continue doing medium-intensity exercises unless one is asked not to continue.

Walking: Walking is the most accessible and underrated form of activity but is highly effective. Especially women whose BMI is on the higher side must walk for a minimum of 30-40 minutes to regulate the hormone cycle. Moderate intensity exercises: Moderate intensity exercises like pilates, Zumba, yoga, swimming, aerobics, cycling, jogging, or any outdoor sports activity for around 45 min 5 times a week are considered safe and recommended. Breathing exercises: With everyone suggesting "stay positive"/ "stay relaxed, " it further increases anxiety. Practising breathing exercises regularly brings calmness, which is an excellent way to incorporate meditation into an everyday routine. It can be as simple as sitting in a comfortable position, focusing on breathing in and out, taking deep breaths and breathing out entirely or breathing in and out with the count of three.

Exercises To Avoid

Any exercise that might occur to any mild abdominal trauma may include movements like twisting motions or rapid changes in direction.

Activities include extensive jumping, hopping, skipping, bouncing, and bouncing, while stretching must be avoided during the 2-week wait.

IVF /IUI conception

In the case of assisted fertilization, whether IUI/IVF, exercises must be patient-specific and discussed in detail before starting the routine. Particular caution must be taken post the embryo transfer phase of IVF conception, and the fertility expert may ask to take an err of notice. Exercises can be resumed once the implantation process is complete and pregnancy is confirmed.

Conclusion

This two-week waiting period feels long and mind-consuming for a couple anticipating a pregnancy for the first time or trying for multiple years. However, following a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and reducing alcohol, smoking and caffeine consumption, helps increase the chances of conception. Before starting exercises, discuss with your primary doctor and physiotherapist.