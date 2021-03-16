Several studies have linked a mother’s health with their child’s. It is believed that a mother’s genes have a lot to do with the health of her children. Sure we can say that you inherit your height colour hair colour from your mother but can you blame your parents for developing diabetes or some other metabolic disease? Turns out some part of a child’s health is in the mother’s hands – how? In fact exercising during pregnancy can also affect a child’s health. A new study has found that exercising during pregnancy may save kids from developing serious health problems