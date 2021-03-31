Exercise is important for health and this is all the more true when you are pregnant. Gone are the days when women were told to avoid any form of exercise during pregnancy. There are specific exercises for each trimester and you can safely start on a workout programme after consulting your doctor. The benefits are many and both you and your child stand to gain from this. Many studies have linked increased maternal body weight and unhealthy diets to poorer metabolic outcomes in offspring often many years later. Understanding the mechanisms of how maternal exercise can reverse these effects might