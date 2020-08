If you’re pregnant, it's important to gain the right amount of weight to prevent any pregnancy complications. @Shutterstock

Being overweight or obese can put you at risk for many serious health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and diabetes. Overweight or obese women are more likely than women with a healthy weight to have problems getting pregnant. Having a high BMI during pregnancy is also linked to increased risk of various pregnancy complications, including miscarriage, stillbirth and gestational diabetes. Babies born to obese women are also more likely to have birth defects, such as heart defects and neural tube defects. Providing another reason why you should bring down your weight to a healthy range before conception, a new study published in the Journal of Child Psychology & Psychiatry, has warned that excess weight during pregnancy may hinder the development of your baby’s brain as early as the second trimester. Also Read - Pregnancy sciatica: Natural ways to get relief

The research team from New York University in the US found high body mass index (BMI), an indicator of obesity, to changes in two brain areas, the prefrontal cortex and anterior insula – which play a key role in decision-making and behavior. Disruptions in these regions have been previously linked to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism, and overeating. Also Read - High BP during pregnancy may up your risk of heart disease: Here’s how to keep it under control

The first study to measure changes in fetal brain activity

Some previous studies have also shown an association between obesity and brain development, but most of them investigated the cognitive function in children after birth. This new study is believed to be the first to measure changes in fetal brain activity in the womb, and as early as six months into pregnancy. Also Read - Pregnancy stereotypes at workplace pushing women to work extra hard, risking their health

In the latest study, the New York University research team examined 197 groups of metabolically active nerve cells in the fetal brain. They recruited 109 women with BMIs ranging from 25 to 47 and who were between six and nine months’ pregnant. Fetal brain activity was measured using MRI imaging.

They found a strong connection between two areas of the babies’ brain and the mothers’ BMI: the prefrontal cortex and anterior insula – the regions which play a key role in decision-making and behavior.

However, the authors cautioned that their study didn’t mean a direct link between the differences they found and ultimate cognitive or behavioural problems in children. The study only looked at fetal brain activity, but they plan to follow the participants’ children over time to determine whether the brain activity changes lead to ADHD, behavioural issues, and other health risks.

What should be the ideal weight gain during pregnancy?

You’re overweight if you have a BMI of 25 or higher and obese if your BMI is 30 and higher. If you’re pregnant, it’s important to gain the right amount of weight to prevent any pregnancy complications.

For those who had average weight before getting pregnant, the ideal weight gain during pregnancy should be somewhere between 25 to 35 pounds (11.5 to 16 kilograms).

Underweight women should gain about 28 to 40 pounds (13 to 18 kilograms), whereas overweight women may need to gain 15 to 25 pounds (7 to 11 kilograms). Women carrying twins could gain between 37 to 54 pounds (16.5 to 24.5 kilograms) during pregnancy.

In general, the healthy number is about 1 to 2 kilograms during the first trimester, and 0.5 kilogram a week during the rest of your pregnancy.

With inputs from IANS