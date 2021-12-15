Epidurals For Labour Pain Relief: Get To Know The Benefits And Side Effects

Taking an epidural can help in painless delivery, but it can also cause a few side effects. Read on to know more...

Childbirth brings with it a lot of pain which no one can know unless they experience it. As much as the experience is beautiful, it can make women anxious about the pain and discomfort and can overwhelm them. To reduce pain, women opt for epidurals for a calm and controlled experience.

Epidural has several benefits, but it can also put you at risk. Here, Dr. Sangeeta Gomes, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood hospital Indiranagar, Bangalore, shares a few things that you must keep in mind while opting for an epidural during childbirth.

What are epidurals?

Epidural is a kind of anaesthesia that provides pain relief to the entire body, especially the lower belly during labour. It is injected near the lower spine of the woman and numbs it. This helps pregnant women remain awake during delivery and more comfortable, although, they will still feel the pressure of contractions. An epidural can block the pain sensations coming from the uterus to the backbone and brain via nerves.

Benefits of epidurals

Epidurals can help in painless delivery in both vaginally and C-section deliveries. As soon as you receive an epidural, you will find relief within 10-20 minutes. Moreover, it will allow you to rest and enjoy a more positive experience. You can stay alert and experience the birthing process as the medicine will not go into your bloodstream. Also, you can take an epidural at any time during labour, even if it was not a part of your birthing plan.

Research suggests that an epidural can reduce the chances of postpartum depression, although there is less evidence to prove this association. The increased pain levels during labour can cause higher chances of PPD among women and vice versa, especially if it is vaginal delivery. It can be possible to reduce the risk if there is an effective pain management plan set in place.

Possible side effects of epidurals

Taking an epidural to reduce labour pain may cause a few side effects like:

Difficulty in pushing the baby out during delivery

Drop-in blood pressure

Headache, nausea, and vomiting

Fever and difficulty in breathing

Persistent bleeding

Soreness and backpain after giving birth

Difficulty in urinating due to numbness (urinary catheters have to be used)

There are chances that some of the epidurals can also reach the baby that may cause distress. For example, if the mother has low blood pressure, the baby can have a slower heartbeat. Apart from these, you might also need assistance during delivery due to the numbness.

Advantages and disadvantages of natural birth

Without an epidural, you avoid the risks of side effects and complications. If you have good pain tolerance, you can experience natural childbirth. However, labour can be too much pain to bear, and it can tire you out soon. You may or may not need the support of other methods to deliver the baby.

You must prepare a plan but do not depend on it entirely as it may change later. It is better to go through the risks and benefits of your options with your doctor.

Factors to consider while opting for an epidural

Yes, natural birth can eliminate any side effects of epidural or other pain medications during delivery. However, the need for an epidural can depend on several factors, including the personal choice of women. You must not look for a better method, instead, see what is suitable according to your health and pain tolerance.

You must consult a doctor and see what they suggest. Your doctor will recommend an epidural based on the following factors:

Your emotional well-being and overall health

Size of the pelvis

Pain tolerance

Intensity of contractions

Size and the position of the baby