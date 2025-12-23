Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Become Parents Again, Welcomes Fourth Baby

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have expanded their family as they welcome their fourth baby. Here's what we know about the couple's growing family and private life.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have redefined their parenthood and they have given birth to their fourth child. The world famous singer and the ex-tennis star, who are extremely protective of their personal lives, have secretly grown their family, and the fans all over the globe are enjoying the journey the pair has gone through in more than twenty years.

They are some of the most secretive celebrities, and they are hardly in the news together and sharing their real life achievements in real time. As is usual with them, their fourth child was announced without any ceremony. The couple has always decided to share family news on their own terms, weeks or months after the big changes in life. The fact that they choose to keep such moments downplayed has only added more curiosity to the people. The fans love the fact that the couple can still have a normal family life that is neither associated with excessive media attention.

Enrique Iglesias' Welcomes Fourth Baby:Power Couple To Devoted Parents

The pair had their first child in December 2017, twins Nicholas and Lucy. The news at the time was shocking to the fans, with the pregnancy being a complete secret. In 2020, Enrique and Anna had a daughter by the name Mary, which further led their transformation into celebrity power couple to hands on parents.

The family structure has become even more enriched with the birth of their fourth child. Although the name of the baby, a boy or a girl, and the date of birth have not been announced, people near the couple are indicating that they are both very happy and have completely sunk into this new life.

Watch The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Kournikova Iglesias (@annakournikova)

Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova: Privacy And Stability

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias first encountered each other in 2001 in the filming of his popular music video Escape. What started as an online romance has been developed into a real life affair that has spanned over 20 years a remarkable accomplishment in the entertainment industry. With rumours of breakups and secret weddings over the years, the couple has stood by each other, and stability and respect towards each other is of paramount importance.

The family is said to live in Miami where they lead a calmer life near nature and nature friendly environment. Enrique has already mentioned how fatherhood changed him and identified it as the most significant job of his life. Anna is a retired professional tennis player whose early retirement was attributed to injuries and is reported to be so invested in nurturing their children and having a balanced family life.

The occasional sneek peek into the couple through the social media displays such tender moments as the children play around, family walks, or peaceful days at home, which gives the fans a unique and valuable opportunity to learn more about the world of the couple.

Fans Celebrate The News

When the news about the fourth baby reached fans, the social media was overwhelmed by positive messages congratulating and celebrating how the couple has managed to stay together and devote their lives to their family. Most of them emphasised on the fact that it is such a relief to observe celebrity people focus on their families and emotional health and not on being continuously in the spotlight. Although Enrique is still hailed as a world music icon and Anna is still a favourite in the sporting and pop culture arena, their parenting now forms a major aspect of their lives.

Another milestone of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova comes with the birth of their fourth child. The couple might not tell much to the outside world but one thing is apparent, family is at the centre of all their activities. Fans can only hope they are happy as they go on with their lives, and they can only await the occasional glimpse of their hearts to their expanding family.