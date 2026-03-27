Endometriosis diagnosis delay: Why ignoring period pain can harm fertility, mental health, and overall health in women

Delayed endometriosis diagnosis can harm fertility, mental health, and overall wellbeing. Know why ignoring period pain is risky and when to seek medical help.

Globally, women wait for an average of seven to eleven years for an endometriosis diagnosis. With recent research and detailed study on endometriosis, it has been proven that the clinical paradigm of endometriosis has completely transitioned from a localised gynaecological ailment to its current recognition as a systemic, chronic inflammatory disorder with multisystemic implications. It is a condition in which the inner lining of the uterus, the endometrium-like tissue, grows outside the uterus, affecting nearly 10% of women of reproductive age.

Why diagnosis of endometriosis is often delayed?

Dr Priyanka Dass, Consultant - Gynec Laparoscopic surgeon, Motherhood Hospitals, Kothanur, Bangalore, said, "As a gynaecologist, in my practice, I frequently meet women in their late 20s who have been ignoring their symptoms for years, the most common one being the pain during menstruation. These are working women, perhaps a teacher, a project manager, who has spent a decade "pushing through". Now, she comes in with unexplained infertility, and as we talk, it becomes clear that she has been dealing with severe period pain for years, something she always thought was normal. And this is exactly how endometriosis goes unnoticed for years. The tragedy of endometriosis is its silence."

"Despite the increasing prevalence and severity of the disease, there is still a delay in diagnosis. In the rush of daily life, working women often push through this pain even when it affects their daily activities. They are constantly juggling multiple roles, career, home, relationships, and social responsibilities. In the middle of all this, health quietly takes a back seat," she added.

How society normalises period pain?

Period pain, even when severe, is often dismissed as something "normal" that needs to be tolerated rather than evaluated. Is it because society has normalised female pain...? What's ironic is that this belief is often passed on by women themselves. Many girls grow up hearing that period pain is normal. As a result, even when the pain is severe, they don't question it, they adapt to it.

Work culture adds another layer to this problem. Taking leave for menstrual pain is still not accepted in many workplaces. There is hesitation, guilt with prioritizing our own health. So instead of seeking help, they continue to suffer with this excruciating pain.

Impact of endometriosis on fertility and mental health

But endometriosis is not just about pain anymore. It can impact fertility, mental health and overall quality of life. This chronic pain leads to fatigue, irritability and even anxiety. And when left unaddressed, the disease progresses each day, affecting all the surrounding organs and increasing its severity. By the time they seek help for fertility, the disease has already progressed to stage III or IV, where dense adhesions and scar tissue have already begun to distort the pelvic organs.

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Link between endometriosis and infertility

Research shows that among patients who have failed multiple fertility treatments, over 90% are found to have confirmed endometriosis in histopathology on surgical evaluation. The ectopic tissue creates a toxic peritoneal environment that damages the eggs and sperm before they even meet.

Why is early diagnosis and treatment crucial?

Endometriosis is a silent thief of time, fertility, your overall health and potential. So, if you are waiting for 'one more year' for things to get better, it may lead to irreversible organ damage. Stop scheduling your life around your pain, pain is not normal. Pain needs evaluation.

With advances in medical care, including minimally invasive procedures like laparoscopy and robotic surgery, effective treatment is possible, but only if we address the problem in time. Do not ignore your pain. Your health cannot wait.

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