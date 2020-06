Bhujangasana is a great asana that can increase your fertility. @Shutterstock

Parenthood is a great feeling and if you are planning a baby, you have to prepare your body for it. When you get pregnant, your body undergoes many changes and it also has to take on the additional responsibility of nurturing your baby for nine long months. A strong and fit body is a must for all women who are planning to embrace motherhood. At the same time, today, because of many causes like stress, pollution and unhealthy lifestyle, it may also take some time for you to get pregnant. Infertility is a big issue today and couples are dealing with it. If you have a healthy body and mind, you can overcome all hurdles. Yoga is a great medium by which you can boost your fertility. There are many yoga asanas that you can practice daily for fertility.

Here, we bring you a few of these asanas. These yoga asanas are designed to de-stress you, boost blood circulation and detoxify the body. It will stimulate the reproductive system by increasing blood flow to the lower abdominal and pelvic region. It will also ensure that the right nutrients rich your reproductive organs.

Bhujangasana

Lie on your stomach on the floor.

Keep your legs together and your hands by your sides.

Put pressure on your hands and try to lift the upper body by stretching the back.

Hold this position for a few seconds.

Return to starting position.

Do this 5 times.

Paschimottanasana

Sit on the floor and stretch your legs out in front of you.

Keep your hands on the thighs.

Now breathe in deeply and raise your arms above the head.

Exhale fully and bend forward to touch your toes.

Keep your back straight throughout and bring your head as close to the knees as possible.

Stay in this position for a few minutes and then return to the starting position.

Do this 5 times.

Bhramari Pranayama

Sit in a comfortable position and close your eyes.

Place your thumbs over your ears, index fingers on the eyebrows and press your nose with other fingers.

Breathe and make a humming sound.

Do this for as long as you can.

Repeat 20 times.

Hastapadasana

Stand straight with your legs close together.

Inhale deeply and lift your hands up forming a 180 degrees line.

Exhaling fully and bend forward to touch your toes. Keep your back straight.

Hold this position for a few seconds and then return to the starting position.

Do this 5 times.

Baddha Konasana

Sit with your back straight and extend your legs in front of you.

Bend your knees sideways so that the soles of your feet join each other.

Hold your toes with both the hands and try to bring the feet close to you.

Flap your thighs and knees like butterfly wings.

Increase the speed slowly and then slow down.

Your thigh muscles will get a stretched feeling.

Return to the starting position.