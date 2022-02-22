- Health A-Z
Eating disorders are mental health conditions that cause unhealthy eating habits and an obsession with body weight and body shape. While eating disorders are most prevalent among young women, they can affect people of any gender at any age. According to reports, 13 per cent of people experience at least one eating disorder by the age 20.
Eating disorders are most commonly caused by genetics. People with personality traits like neuroticism, perfectionism, and impulsivity are often at high risk of eating disorders. Other causes include cultural preferences for thinness, unrealistic beauty standards promoted by the media, and perceived pressures to be skinny. Experts suggest that serotonin and dopamine levels also play a role in the development of eating disorders.
It is essential to know the signs and symptoms of eating disorders because they can cause serious health consequences and may even be fatal if left untreated. These symptoms include severe food binges, food restriction, and purging behaviours like vomiting or over-exercising.
The three most common eating disorders are anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorder.
Various studies suggest that eating disorders can negatively impact fertility. An essential step in getting pregnant is ovulation. Ovulation is the process of release of a matured egg from the ovary. After the release the egg moves to the fallopian tubes and stays there where it gets fertilized by the sperm, thus resulting in conception. Pregnancy is not possible without ovulation. So, how does an eating disorder impact ovulation?
It is important to remember that everything in the human body is connected. A person's food habits will determine their calorie intake. Calorie intakes influence other bodily functions including reproductive functions such as ovulation
Eating disorders result in extreme weight loss or weight gain. These fluctuations in weight result in irregular menstruation and ovulation. The hormones required for ovulation are impacted when you have an eating disorder.
Having symptoms like amenorrhea (lack of menstruation) and oligomenorrhea (irregular periods) can be signs that your ovulation has been impacted due to the eating disorder. Extreme weight gain can also lead to disorders like PCOS which will again impact your fertility
Eating disorders are mentally and physically challenging in themselves, but the pressure of conceiving can exacerbate the hardships. If you are trying to get pregnant and think you may have an eating disorder, it is essential to seek professional help to get the required guidance and increase your chances of conception. Eating disorders, like any other issue, can be treated. Conceiving with an eating disorder may be difficult, but with proper treatment and support from your doctor it is possible. When planning a pregnancy inform your doctor about your condition and get the required assistance.
The article is contributed by Dr. Thejaswini J, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Electronic City, Bangalore.
