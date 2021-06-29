The ovarian reserve of women previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 the virus causing Covid-19 is not adversely affected and their chance of success from fertility treatment remains as it was before the infection finds a study. Ovarian reserve describes the ability of the ovary to produce eggs for fertilisation (natural and medical) and pregnancy. COVID-19 And Its Affect On Fertility The study led by researchers at IVI Madrid a fertility clinic in Spain provides further reassurance for those planning fertility treatment with IVF. The findings were presented at ESHRE's 37th annual meeting taking place online from 26 June to July 1.