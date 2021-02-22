A baby girl weighing 649 grams was born at 28 – 29 weeks (FGR) after fighting all the odds at Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar amidst the pandemic was discharged hail & healthy after a stay of 75 days in the NICU. This is a landmark successful premature delivery at the hospital during these unprecedented times. This case has given hope to many pregnant women with a high-risk pregnancy and premature baby as they now have a centre with higher chances of survival. Also Read - World Prematurity Day: What parents need to know when the baby arrives too soon

Around 10% of all births happen prematurely despite efforts on the part of the medical team to stop the labour, this was a special case and the baby had to be delivered prematurely as the baby was having FGR (fetal growth restriction). Residents of Nerul were elated to become parents for the first time. Parenthood is blissful, and the couple was eagerly waiting for the arrival of their newborn. Though the pandemic situation is worrisome, the couple kept their cool. After realizing that the baby is becoming growth-restricted, they didn’t lose hope and took an early decision of delivery with the help of the experts at Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar. Also Read - Preterm birth may up premature death risk in mothers: Here’s what you can do to prevent early delivery

Dr Shaifali Patil, Consultant Gynaecologist, and Obstetrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, highlighted, “The mother had foetal growth restriction wherein the organs of the baby are not developed. She was given antenatal care and counselling about discontinuing the pregnancy as her sonography was worrisome. The outcome of the C-section was also discussed with the couple. But, the couple was determined to have a baby. Family-Based Recovery (FBR) was given to the mother. Such cases are 1 in 1,000. The mother was given medicines for brain-sparing and the baby’s lung maturity. After the family’s consent, the baby was delivered by C section.” Also Read - Want to boost your premature babies' growth? Try this nutrient supplement

Dr Shaifali Patil added, “Babies born at 28 weeks of pregnancy are expected to have a weight of around 1 kg at birth. The mother had no history of any comorbidities. Hence, the reason for the baby being foetal growth-restricted is not known. However, Rachel weighed only 649 grams at the time of delivery and she should be 29 weeks but was of only 25 weeks. Usually, the weight at 29 weeks should be around 1.5 kg. The fetal growth restriction happens in a condition where uteroplacental and fetoplacental insufficiency is seen. In this condition, the fetus does not receive enough nutrition from Placenta which is the connection between the baby and the mother. At birth, Rachel was given a special medicine called surfactant through her trachea (breathing tube). Her breathing was supported with CPAP (a mixture of air and oxygen under pressure). The baby was delivered successfully adhering to the Covid-19 protocol, and was shifted to the NICU.”

Dr Suresh Birajdar, Consultant, Pediatrics & Neonatology, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar said, “Rachel received her mother’s milk throughout her stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Only in the initial period when

Janet had a limited supply of breast milk, Rachel was fed with donor human milk. Feeding her with mother’s milk helped in keeping infection-free throughout her stay of 75 days in the NICU. Kangaroo mother care, a special therapy where the baby spends time on the mothers’ chest-like a kangaroo for a few hours every day. This improves the mother and child bonding, helps in increasing the mother’s milk supply, maintaining the baby’s temperature, and increasing weight gain of the baby.”

Despite the ongoing Covid pandemic, the mother was encouraged to spend time with her baby with three cardinal protective measures using a face mask, hand hygiene, and maintaining social distancing in the hospital and NICU premises. Rachel’s father was also allowed to visit and spend time with her. Both parents were educated to report any symptoms of fever, cough, cold, etc., and if present, were asked not to visit the NICU.

Dr Birajdar said, “Babies born prematurely are at increased risk of acquiring all infections including Covid. The medical and nursing teams are always on their toes in implementing strict hand hygiene and infection control policies. This includes regular use of hand washing, using alcohol-based hand rub, regular cleaning of equipment in the NICU, and use of face masks and sterile gowns. In addition, we separate babies with suspected or proven infections from those without. Parents are informed not to visit their babies if they have symptoms such as fever, cold, and cough. However, for healthy parents, there is no restriction in visiting, especially mothers as it could benefit babies for their bonding and increasing milk supply. Weight of the baby on discharge – 1.58 kg. Mother has been advised to continue breastfeeding and kangaroo mother care at home. Limit the visitors at home. The family has been informed to restrict visiting and relatives especially those with suspected fever, cough, and cold. Hand Hygiene (handwashing with soap and water or use of sanitiser) whenever handling a baby. Come for regular follow-up with the paediatric team for assessment of weight, length, head size, and development of the baby.”

“Our story will give hope to those parents with high-risk pregnancy and subsequent risk of prematurity too. I and my family are ever grateful to Motherhood Hospitals for giving our child a new lease of life.” said Rachel’s mother Janet.

Tips the hospital should follow in the NICU amid a pandemic