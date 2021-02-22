A baby girl weighing 649 grams was born at 28 – 29 weeks (FGR) after fighting all the odds at Motherhood Hospital Kharghar amidst the pandemic was discharged hail & healthy after a stay of 75 days in the NICU. This is a landmark successful premature delivery at the hospital during these unprecedented times. This case has given hope to many pregnant women with a high-risk pregnancy and premature baby as they now have a centre with higher chances of survival. Around 10% of all births happen prematurely despite efforts on the part of the medical team to stop the