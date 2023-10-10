Doctor Speaks: Follow These Self-Care Tips If You're Struggling With Postpartum Mental Health Issues

It is never selfish to take care of yourself first, this will only help you heal faster, become a better version of yourself and foster better relationship between you and your little one.

Self-care is paramount for mothers grappling with mental health challenges. The balancing act of motherhood coupled with personal well-being can be incredibly demanding. Prioritizing self-care, however, can significantly improve mental health and overall quality of life.

Remember that self-care is not a selfish act; it's essential for your well-being and your ability to care for your children effectively. By prioritizing self-care, seeking professional help when necessary, and cultivating a robust support network, mothers can better navigate their mental health challenges and provide a nurturing environment for their families.

Effective Self-care Strategies For Mothers Struggling With Mental Health Issues

Narita Sabharwal, Clinical Psychologist & Consults at Practo suggests the following self-care tips that women must follow:

Seek Professional Help

It's essential to reach out to a mental health professional. Therapists, counsellors, or psychiatrists can provide invaluable guidance, therapy, and medication when necessary. Acknowledging the need for professional support is an act of courage, not weakness.

Set Realistic Expectations

Mothers often place immense pressure on themselves to be perfect. However, it's crucial to set realistic expectations. Accept that there will be difficult days, and understand that perfection is an unattainable goal. Embrace imperfections as part of the beautiful journey of motherhood.

Establish a Support System

Lean on friends and family for emotional support and assistance. Don't hesitate to ask for help when needed. A strong support system can provide the much-needed emotional assistance, childcare, and a sympathetic ear during challenging times.

Prioritize Sleep

Sleep is a cornerstone of mental health. Strive to establish a consistent sleep routine that allows for adequate rest. A lack of sleep can exacerbate mental health issues, so prioritize quality sleep whenever possible.

Nutrition and Exercise

The connection between diet, physical activity, and mental well-being cannot be overstated. Incorporate a balanced diet and regular physical activity into your daily routine, even if it's just a brief walk or a short yoga session.

Mindfulness and Relaxation

Incorporate mindfulness practices and relaxation techniques into your daily life. This could include deep breathing exercises, meditation, or simply setting aside a few moments of solitude to clear your mind.

Self-Compassion

Treat yourself with the same kindness and compassion that you extend to others. Be mindful of your inner dialogue and make an effort to replace self-criticism with self-compassion.

Time Management

Efficiently managing your time can significantly reduce stress. Create a schedule or utilize tools like calendars and apps to organize your day. Prioritize tasks and be realistic about what you can accomplish.

Set Boundaries

Establish clear boundaries with others, including your children and partner. Communicate your needs and limitations effectively to prevent becoming overwhelmed.

Hobbies and Interests

Allocate time for activities that bring you joy and a sense of fulfilment. Whether it's reading, painting, gardening, or any other hobby, nurturing your interests can provide much-needed balance.

Regular Check-Ins

Schedule periodic check-ins with yourself to evaluate your mental health. Ask yourself how you're feeling and whether your self-care routine or need for additional support needs adjustment.

Stay Informed

Educate yourself about your specific mental health condition. Understanding your challenges empowers you to manage them more effectively and advocate for your needs.

Support Group

Consider joining a support group tailored for mothers facing similar challenges. Connecting with individuals who understand your experiences can create a sense of belonging and reduce feelings of isolation.

Respite Care

Whenever possible, arrange for respite care to take a break from your caregiving responsibilities. This time allows you to rest, recharge, and focus on self-care without worrying about immediate childcare demands.

Regular Re-evaluation

As your circumstances evolve, be prepared to adapt your self-care strategies accordingly. What worked for you in the past may need adjustment as your children grow and your mental health evolves.

