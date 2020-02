Premature labour, also called preterm labour, is labour that starts more than three weeks before your due date (i.e. before the start of the 37th week of pregnancy). Preterm labour can result in premature birth, which can pose health risks for your baby. Premature babies (preemies) may need special care in the neonatal intensive care unit, they can also have long-term mental and physical disabilities. The earlier your baby is born, the higher the risk of complications – say health experts.

Certain factors can increase your chance of preterm labour, but pregnant women with no known risk factors can also experience preterm labour. Below are some factors that can increase your risk of premature labour.

Previous preterm labour or premature birth

Being pregnant with twins, triplets or other multiples

Very less interval between pregnancies- less than six months

Problems with the uterus, cervix or placenta

Too much amniotic fluid (polyhydramnios)

an abnormal uterus

Vaginal bleeding during pregnancy

Smoking cigarettes or using illicit drugs during pregnancy

Suffering from health conditions, such as high blood pressure, preeclampsia, diabetes, blood clotting disorders, or infections

Being underweight or overweight before pregnancy

Stressful life events, such as the death of a loved one or domestic violence

Being pregnant with a baby that has certain birth defects

Age of mother, both young and older (pregnant women have an increased chance of delivering early if they are younger than 17 or older than 35)

poor nutrition before and during pregnancy

a weakened cervix opening early

How to prevent premature birth

Getting proper prenatal care can significantly reduce your chances of having a premature birth. Other preventive measures you can take include