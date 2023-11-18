Do You Have A Reproductive Life Plan In Place? Here's What A Doctor Advises

VERIFIED

There are many risks associated with delayed pregnancy, when you are in your 30s or your 40s. (Photo: Freepik)

The doctor says that all women should contemplate whether and when they would like to have children. "This is called a reproductive life plan."

It is a known fact that fertility declines with age. Nowadays, many women are opting to marry late and delay child bearing until the 30s, and even the 40s. There are some who believe fertility treatments such as IVF can help them conceive if natural conception is unsuccessful. If delayed parenthood is your plan, you must be aware of all your choices and make the right one.

Dr Sumana Gurunath, consultant infertility and reproductive medicine, department of obstetrics and gynaecology, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru explains that a woman is born with about 1-2 million eggs and this number does not increase later in life. At puberty, the number drops to 400,000. As eggs are ovulated from this finite pool and utilised every month, the residual number of eggs gradually diminishes.

"This reduction begins at 31 or 32 years of age and accelerates after 35 years. Reduction in number is accompanied by a decline in quality. A healthy woman in her 20s has a 1 in 4 chance of conceiving every month. But at 40, she has just a 5 per cent chance of getting pregnant per cycle. The reduction in the number of healthy eggs reduces and delays the chances of conception, increases risk of miscarriage and chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome," the doctor says, adding that pregnancy after 35 may carry a greater risk of complications such as hypertension, gestational diabetes, preterm birth and caesarean section delivery.

Ovarian reserve

"A woman's ability to get pregnant largely depends upon how many eggs are left and what quality they are, medically called ovarian reserve. Ovarian reserve can be estimated by performing hormone tests such as Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH), Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) and a detailed ultrasound of the ovaries to estimate the follicular count. These tests can predict the number of remaining eggs but not the quality. Assessment of this important parameter can assist the woman to make the right reproductive decisions as it estimates remaining reproductive time," says Dr Gurunath.

She adds that egg reserve is "highly individualistic". Every woman should have her own specific assessment and personalised reproductive plan. "Close to 10 per cent of women lose eggs more quickly than normal and the reserve reduces at an earlier age. This condition is called 'premature ovarian ageing'. In such women, ovaries are older than their actual chronological age. Delaying conception is not medically advisable," states the doctor.

Women over the age of 35 are advised to try naturally for six months and seek early help from a fertility specialist if unsuccessful. "Success rates of all fertility treatments are dependent upon the age of the woman and her egg reserve. IUI and IVF success rates decline with lesser number and quality of eggs," says the expert.

She advises that all women should contemplate whether and when they would like to have children. "This is called a reproductive life plan. If you do wish to delay your pregnancy, it would be wise to consult a fertility specialist to understand more about your egg reserve to determine how long you can safely delay pregnancy without compromising fertility."

The doctor adds that egg freezing or embryo freezing can be explored. "These medical advancements are beneficial if eggs are frozen at an early age when quality and quantity are well preserved. The survival of the eggs post-thaw and their ability to result in a successful pregnancy is not guaranteed," she concludes.