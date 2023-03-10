Do Babies Born Via Cesarean Section Miss Out On Essential Microbes From Their Mother?

Breastfeeding is even more important for Cesarean-born babies

Cesarean-born babies received fewer gut and vaginal microbes from their mom, but receive more microbes from breastmilk.

Compared to babies born naturally or vaginally, babies born via cesarean section are thought to be more likely to develop health problems. It is also assumed that C-section babies lack essential microbes from their mothers. However, a new study has revealed that whether born naturally or by C- section, babies receive essential microbes from their mothers.

Published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, the study stated that even though cesarean-born babies receive less of their mother's gut microbiome during birth, they are compensated through breastfeeding.

Mother's microbes are transferred to the child one or another way

Wouter de Steenhuijsen Piters, a physician and data scientist at the University Medical Center Utrecht in the Netherlands, and his team started the study to understand how the microbiome develops during the first month of life. Form newborn babies delivered by 120 Dutch mothers, they collected skin, nose, saliva, and gut microbiome samples two hours after birth, and then when they are one day old, one week old, two weeks old, and one month old.

From the mothers, microbiome samples were collected from their skin, breastmilk, nose, throat, fecal, and vaginal. They then analyzed several factors that may impact microbiome transfer, such as mode of delivery, antibiotic use, and breastfeeding.

They learn that mother transfer essential microbes to their child through various pathways. If some of these pathways are blocked (may be due to the cesarean section or other reasons), then the microbiome transfer to the infant continues through other paths.

Regardless of the mode of delivery (natural or Cesarean), the researchers found that a baby gets approximately 58.5 per cent of microbiome from its mother.

You may like to read

Benefits ofbreastfeeding for cesarean-born babies

While cesarean-born babies get fewer microbes from their mother's vaginal and fecal microbiomes, they acquire more microbes from breastmilk, the researchers said.

Hence, breastfeeding is even more important for babies born by C-section, noted first author Debby Bogaert, a physician scientist at the University of Edinburgh.

Health experts recommend exclusive breastfeeding for 6 months and continuing until at least age 1 year even after solid foods are introduced. Besides providing ideal nutrition for babies, breastfeeding helps your baby fight off viruses and bacteria, as well as reduce risk of getting illnesses and diseases.

Breastfeeding also help mothers lose weight by burning more calories. Mothers who breastfeed are also believed to have a lower risk for depression and many other diseases including breast cancer. Moreover, breastfeeding saves your time and money.