Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Announce Pregnancy, Actress Recalls Suffering Miscarriage Last Year

Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Announce Pregnancy, Actress Recalls Suffering Miscarriage Last Year

'Yessss we are expecting our first child!! Going to embrace parenthood soon ': The couple wrote in their latest Instagram post.

Famous TV serial actress Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child. Ahead of their fifth wedding anniversary which is due in February, the couple announced that they will become parents soon in an Instagram post. Posting a picture of the couple wearing matching white outfits on which it was written -- 'Mom to be' and 'Dad to be', the duo wrote: "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of gratitude, happiness, excitement and also nervousness. Humari life ka ye sabse khoobsurat phase hai (The most beautiful phase of our lives) Yessss we are expecting our first child!! Going to embrace parenthood soon Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai (We need a lot of your prayers and love) for our little one."

Take a look at the post HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

The couple got married in 2018. However, it was last year when they suffered a miscarriage. In a recent interview, Shoaib Ibrahim opened up about his wife's miscarriage in February last year. He said that Dipika suffered a miscarriage in the sixth week of her pregnancy and posted that the couple was a bit scared to conceive.

What Precautions Should One Take After Suffering A Miscarriage?

Miscarriages are not only exhausting for the body but also affect the mental well-being of the mother and her family. It can be traumatic and painful, but if proper precautions are taken, then the woman can avoid suffering major complications. A miscarriage can be extremely overwhelming for a woman. It can leave the woman with mental trauma and physical distress.

You may like to read

"Miscarriage is the most difficult phase in a woman's life. She loses her strength during this period, but it is important to take care of herself after miscarriage the most," says Dr CS Mytheryi, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecologist, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital. According to Dr. Mytheryi, here are some of the precautionary measures that a woman should take after her miscarriage:

Proper Rest for 5-7 days is recommended depending upon the period of Miscarriage. Immediately consult your Gynaecologist in case of heavy bleeding, fever, severe pain and foul smelly discharge. Taking proper medications as prescribed by the gynaecologist is important, it can be both antibiotics and painkillers. Use cotton pads instead of Menstrual Cups or Tampons. One should not do heavy workouts and should avoid Sexual Intercourse until the bleeding stops. Proper Contraceptive methods are to be used for 2-3 months before planning the next baby.