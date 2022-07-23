Different Ovulation Disorders Women Should Be Aware Of To Protect Their Fertility

Ovulation problems frequently lead to infertility in women. Here are signs of ovulation disorders you should not ignore.

Successful conception depends on proper ovulation, the process through which the female partner's ovaries create and release an egg. Unfortunately, roughly one-fourth of all infertility cases are caused by ovarian problems. Usually, women ignore the signs their body gives regarding ovarian disorders, which results in infertility. Please learn about different ovulation disorders that women should be aware of to protect their fertility.

What Are Ovulation Disorders?

One of the most frequent reasons for female infertility is ovulation abnormalities. Ovulation disorders are described as irregularities in the formation of an egg (also known as an oocyte or ovum) during a woman's menstrual cycle. Issues with the regulation of reproductive hormones bring on these disturbances. In addition, ovulation disorders can be brought on by certain drugs, medical problems, and lifestyle choices that alter hormone levels.

How Ovulation Disorders Affect Fertility?

Ovulation problems frequently lead to infertility in women. This is because the endocrine system secretes hormones during a typical menstrual cycle to get the body ready for pregnancy, including gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), and luteinizing hormone (LH).

The hormones GnRH and FSH play a significant role in the maturation of an egg inside a woman's ovary. The mature egg (ovum) eventually releases into the fallopian tube, where it can be fertilized by a man's sperm, thanks to LH.

Even though cycle lengths differ, women who ovulate consistently typically have a menstrual cycle that lasts 28 days and ovulate just once. Anovulation, or irregular or missing ovulation, can lead to infertility in women with hormonal imbalances or deficiencies.

Different Ovulation Disorders

Being overweight or underweight might disrupt hormone levels, lead to irregular hormone production, damage the ovaries, and create an ovulation issue. Other illnesses, drugs, and lifestyle factors can also affect hormone levels. The two main signs of disrupted ovulation are the inability to get pregnant and irregular or nonexistent menstruation. However, each illness has a distinct set of symptoms.

Some Common Ovulation Disorders Are-

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS): Though the specific aetiology of PCOS is unknown, hormonal imbalances that impact a woman's androgen (testosterone) levels and insulin sensitivity are most likely to be to blame. Low levels of insulin responsiveness can cause blood glucose levels to rise and testosterone levels to rise. Although women naturally produce some testosterone, those with PCOS and increased testosterone levels may develop ovarian cysts, irregular or nonexistent periods, and anovulation. Multiple cysts that evolve can prevent ovarian follicles from developing mature eggs, and an excess of testosterone androgen can prevent ovulation and lead to infertility. Male pattern baldness, weight gain, severe acne, greasy skin, and abundant hair on the face, chest, stomach, and upper thighs are some more PCOS symptoms. Hypothalamic amenorrhea: Ovulation may be irregular or nonexistent in women with hypothalamic amenorrhea because their bodies lack the nutrition or fat content necessary to transmit hormone impulses to the ovaries. High or low body weight, extreme weight gain or loss, and excessive stress can all be contributing causes. Dancers, anorexic women, and professional athletes frequently experience hypothalamic amenorrhea. Premature Ovarian Failure and Menopause: Menopause that begins before age 40 is referred to as premature ovarian failure (POF), also known as primary ovarian insufficiency (POI). The ovaries stop generating estrogen during menopause and premature ovarian failure. Premature ovarian failure commonly happens due to an early "run-out" of healthy ovarian follicles or because the ovarian follicles aren't functioning correctly. Premature ovarian failure is more common in women with autoimmune disorders, undergoing chemotherapy or radiation treatment, or having specific genetic problems. Hormonal Imbalance: Infertility in women can be caused by an overproduction of some hormones. For instance, hyperprolactinemia may result from an overproduction of prolactin, a hormone made by the pituitary gland. In hyperprolactinemia, the excess prolactin lowers estrogen levels, resulting in infertility.

Treatment

The quality and frequency of ovulation are the main goals of treatments for ovulation problems. Some remedies consist of the following:

Fertility drugs Oral and injectable fertility drugs can encourage the release of eggs from the ovaries. An oral medicine that requires little to no monitoring will work for most women. When oral treatment is ineffective, a patient will start using injectable medications. Lifestyle modifications Patients are urged to adopt lifestyle modifications in addition to taking thyroid medication. Regular exercise, stress management techniques, and maintaining a healthy weight are advised. Thyroid hormone replacement therapy Thyroxin (T4) helps individuals with hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism return their thyroid levels to normal ranges. These drugs are often given orally, and doctors keep an eye on their patients to ensure they aren't taking too much or too little.

Conclusion

Fortunately, many ovulation issues are treatable, and fertility may be recovered. It should be noted, however, that additional treatment may be required to encourage a successful pregnancy and that ovulation issues may not be the leading cause of a couple's infertility. Ovulation issues may not be the leading cause of a couple's infertility.

Dr Suparna Bhattacharya, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, and Uttam Kumar Sarani, Kolkata, contributed to the article.

