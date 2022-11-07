Diet Post-Delivery: What Foods Should You Eat After Giving Birth To A Child

Diet Post-Delivery: What Foods Should You Eat After Giving Birth To A Child

Post-Delivery Tips: The first thing is to take a look at your diet. What you are eating is important. Take a look at the diet every new mother should follow.

Our beloved Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is the new mom in B-town. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child on November 6, at the Reliance Hospital (Girgaon), Mumbai. The duo informed their fans about the arrival of their little one with an Instagram post. "And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia," Alia Bhatt wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

How To Enjoy A Healthy Post-Delivery Journey?

Speaking to the media, the doctors said that both the mother and the child are healthy and doing fine. But, when we talk about a healthy pregnancy what comes to mind is how to enjoy a healthy post-delivery journey.

TRENDING NOW

The first thing is to take a look at your diet. What you are eating is important. Take a look at the diet every new mother should follow:

Up your calorie intake. A breastfeeding mother needs extra calories. Up your liquid intake. You can add milk, juice, and water to your diet. Include more sources of protein in your diet, such as poultry, fish, eggs, beans, nuts, etc. Make sure to include sources of iron and zinc in your diet too. Some of the foods that contain iron and zinc are - dried beans, nuts, seeds, and dairy. Make sure to eat three portions of vegetables (seasonal and fresh) regularly. Try to keep your vegetables colorful. Add more whole grains to your diet, such as oatmeal, cereal, and whole wheat bread.

Super-Foods For New-Moms

Superfoods come packed with several health benefits. For a new mom, it is very important to add extra superfoods to your diet. Here is a list of such superfoods:

Dairy products Oranges Seasonal green vegetables Brown rice or quinoa Legumes Lentils Whole grain cereals Nuts Fish

(Disclaimer: Make sure to consult your doctor before making any changes to your diet.)

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES