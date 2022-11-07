Diet Post-Delivery: What Foods Should You Eat After Giving Birth To A Child

Our beloved Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is the new mom in B-town. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child on November 6, at the Reliance Hospital (Girgaon), Mumbai. The duo informed their fans about the arrival of their little one with an Instagram post. "And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia," Alia Bhatt wrote.
Speaking to the media, the doctors said that both the mother and the child are healthy and doing fine. But, when we talk about a healthy pregnancy what comes to mind is how to enjoy a healthy post-delivery journey.