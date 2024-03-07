Did You Know About These Myths And Facts Surrounding Gestational Diabetes?

Provide proper care by closely monitoring and managing blood sugar levels throughout pregnancy. (Photo: Freepik)

Women of any body size can experience gestational diabetes. Being obese or overweight, however, does heighten the chances.

During pregnancy, gestational diabetes may occur because of resistance to insulin due to hormonal changes. It leads to elevated blood sugar levels as the body struggles to effectively utilise insulin. Women having gestational diabetes, therefore, should be aware of the myths and facts surrounding it, and seek timely intervention. Dispelling myths associated with gestational diabetes, Dr Preethika Shetty, consultant-obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi said that obesity before pregnancy is a significant risk factor for developing gestational diabetes, as excess weight strains the pancreas's insulin-producing cells. She added that a family history of type-2 diabetes increases susceptibility to this condition. Besides that, various reasons like increasing age, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and prior gestational diabetes also contribute to it.

Symptoms Of Gestational Diabetes

Increased thirst and urination

Frequent UTIs or yeast infections

Fatigue

Blurred vision

Some women may not experience noticeable symptoms at all, said the doctor. Read on to find out about some myths and facts.

Myth 1: Gestational Diabetes Is Only Seen In Overweight And Obese Women

Fact: Women of any body size can experience gestational diabetes. Being obese or overweight does heighten the chances. Studies indicate genetic and hormonal elements also contribute significantly to the onset of gestational diabetes. Regardless of your weight, it is crucial to understand the potential risks and take appropriate measures during pregnancy.

Myth 2: Eating Sweets, Sugar Is The Only Cause Of Gestational Diabetes

Fact: The risk of developing gestational diabetes is higher for women who were overweight before pregnancy, had significant weight gain during pregnancy, or are older.

Myth 3: Gestational Diabetes Not A Matter Of Concern; Does Not Cause Long-Term Complications

Fact: The doctor said that gestational diabetes is a significant risk factor for sudden intrauterine fetal deaths. While gestational diabetes often improves after childbirth, it can return in subsequent pregnancies, or increase the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes before the age of 42. It is crucial to prioritise prevention and early treatment. Provide proper care by closely monitoring and managing blood sugar levels throughout pregnancy.

Myth 4: Gestational Diabetes Can Be Dangerous For Babies During Pregnancy

Fact: Maintaining proper blood sugar levels can ensure comparable pregnancy survival rates for women with and without diabetes. The key to managing gestational diabetes is to consistently control blood sugar levels throughout pregnancy. Inadequate control of sugar levels can lead to negative outcomes for both the mother and child, the doctor warned.

Here Are Some Things That Can Help

Maintain your blood sugar levels within the normal range via a nutritious diet, exercise, relaxation techniques like yoga and meditation, and medication prescribed by the doctor.