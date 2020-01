Women who have gestational diabetes during pregnancy are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes in later life. © Shutterstock

Diabetes is the most common medical complication during pregnancy. It occurs when the body can’t make enough insulin or can’t use insulin normally. What is this insulin? It is a hormone that controls the amount of sugar (glucose) in the blood. The hormone helps the sugar get into cells of the body to be used as fuel. High blood sugar (hyperglycemia) can damage blood vessels and nerves, and affect the functioning of your eyes, kidneys, and heart. High blood sugar in early pregnancy can lead to birth defects in a growing baby. There are 3 types of diabetes – Type 1 diabetes, Type 2 diabetes and Gestational diabetes.

Causes of diabetes during pregnancy

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that only happens in pregnancy. However, some women may have diabetes before they get pregnant. This is called pregestational diabetes. How your body uses glucose may change during pregnancy. This change can make diabetes worse or lead to gestational diabetes.

The placenta that gives your baby nutrients and oxygen also makes hormones. When you are in your late pregnancy, the hormones estrogen, cortisol, and human placental lactogen can block insulin and lead to high blood sugar.

According to researchers, overweight women more likely to have diabetes during pregnancy. Women who have a family history of Type 2 diabetes are also at higher risk. Also, women who are expecting twins or other multiples are at greater risk of having diabetes.

Possible complications of diabetes during pregnancy

Women who have gestational diabetes during pregnancy are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes in later life. If they conceive again, they are also more likely to have gestational diabetes.

Diabetes during pregnancy may lead to stillbirth (fetal death), birth defects, macrosomia (a baby that is much larger than normal), birth injury (it may occur due to the baby’s large size and difficulty being born); hypoglycaemia (the baby born with low levels of blood glucose), and breathing problems in babies.

Women with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes are at increased risk for preeclampsia during pregnancy. Preeclampsia is the most common complication to occur during pregnancy. It causes sudden rise in blood pressure and swelling, mostly in the face, hands, and feet.