Dexamethasone is a low-cost oral steroid that is used for treatment of a wide range of conditions such as allergic disorders skin conditions ulcerative colitis arthritis lupus psoriasis blood disorders asthma as well as certain types of cancer. The use of dexamethasone has been associated with low mortality in critically ill COVID-19 patients. Last year the Union Health Ministry had added the anti-inflammatory medication in the treatment protocols for COVID-19 patients in moderate to severe stages of illness. But a new study published in in the medical journal The Lancet has warned that administering dexamethasone to pregnant women with COVID-19