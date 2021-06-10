Dexamethasone is a low-cost oral steroid that is used for treatment of a wide range of conditions such as allergic disorders, skin conditions, ulcerative colitis, arthritis, lupus, psoriasis, blood disorders, asthma as well as certain types of cancer. The use of dexamethasone has been associated with low mortality in critically ill COVID-19 patients. Last year, the Union Health Ministry had added the anti-inflammatory medication in the treatment protocols for COVID-19 patients in moderate to severe stages of illness. But a new study published in in the medical journal The Lancet has warned that administering dexamethasone to pregnant women with COVID-19 may cause major congenital malformation in babies. Also Read - Donate Used Clubfoot Braces to India’s First Brace Bank

Researchers from the University of Montreal in Canada and Université Claude Bernard in France studied the safety of common Covid-19 medications for pregnant women. They found that several repurposed drugs that are approved for COVID-19 treatment, including dexamethasone, are associated with adverse outcomes in pregnant women.

Covid-19 medications for pregnant women

For the study, they looked at the data of 231,075 women who gave birth to a single child between 1998 to 2015 in Canada. At least 8,213 of these women were exposed to at least one COVID-19 repurposed drug during their pregnancy. These included drugs such as dexamethasone, chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, HIV medications (indinavir, lopinavir/ritonavir, raltegravir, and saquinavir), and multiple sclerosis study medications (interferon beta-1a, beta-1b, and alfa-2b).

The use of dexamethasone, antithrombotics and HIV medications, was found to be associated with a high risk of premature birth. Major birth defects were also found in the babies born to mothers who were exposed to dexamethasone and azithromycin during pregnancy.

Further, mothers who took antithrombotics and HIV medication during pregnancy had increased risk of premature birth and low birth weight.

Previous studies have also linked dexamethasone use during pregnancy to higher risk of premature birth. Therefore, the study noted that doctors need to be cautious while treating pregnant women with Covid-19.

COVID-19 infection during pregnancy

Studies have linked COVID-19 Infection during pregnancy serious adverse outcomes for both the mother and baby including risk of preeclampsia, stillbirth and preterm birth. A study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology revealed that expecting mothers are at a higher risk of death, if they contract COVID-19. The study by researchers at the University of Washington in the US suggested that COVID-19 mortality rate was 13 times higher in pregnant women than in similarly aged individuals. Those in their third trimester or with comorbidities are said to be at higher risk of complications and death from Covid-19.

Pregnancy causes a host of immunologic and physiologic changes as well as reduces the body’s immune response. All these make pregnant women more vulnerable to viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19, according to experts.

COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women

Because pregnant and breastfeeding women were not included in any clinical trial for Covid vaccines, most countries excluded them from the immunisation drive. However, many doctors and health experts have been advocating for vaccinating pregnant women against Covid-19 at the earliest. They believe that the vaccine’s benefits far outweigh its risks for pregnant women.

Last month, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation had recommended the government to consider Covid vaccination for both pregnant and lactating women. But the Union Health Ministry allowed only lactating women to be vaccinated, deferring the decision on pregnant women.

Meanwhile, trials are underway to study the safety of vaccines for pregnant women.