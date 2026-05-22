Delivered the baby but still at risk? What new mothers need to know about postpartum preeclampsia

Postpartum preeclampsia can develop after childbirth even without warning signs during pregnancy. Learn symptoms, risks, treatment option and when urgent medical care is essential.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 22, 2026 4:00 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Vaishali Sharma

Postpartum Preeclampsia. (Image: AI Generated)

Pregnancy complications do not always go away after giving birth but for some women severe health problems may occur days or even weeks after giving birth. A condition similar to this health issue is known as postpartum preeclampsia which is a high blood pressure that occurs after delivery.

Dr. Vaishali Sharma, Senior Consultant-OBGY and Infertility Specialist, Rainbow Hospital told TheHealthsite.Com that many mothers think that complications during pregnancy come to an end once they give birth but it is important to note that preeclampsia can strike even in women who had a normal blood pressure reading during pregnancy.

What is postpartum preeclampsia?

Preeclampsia after delivery is when women get high blood pressure and excess protein in the urine after giving birth typically within 48 hours after the baby arrives. Healtcare professionals note that in some instances this medical condition may appear even after six weeks. According to Dr. Sharma, "Most women are focused on the baby after delivery and ignore warning signs in themselves. Persistent headaches, swelling, breathlessness or blurred vision after childbirth should never be dismissed as normal postpartum fatigue."

Postpartum preeclampsia symptoms

The doctor further commented that preeclampsia can happen to women who have had both vaginal and cesarean deliveries. Additionally women with a history of breast cancer should also never ignore any symptoms which can often appear suddenly and may worsen quickly. Remember that delayed diagnosis can increase the risk of seizures, stroke, organ damage or fluid build-up in the lungs which is why monitoring these symptoms is non-negotiable:

Severe headache

High blood pressure

Lumpiness in the face, hands or legs

Difficulty seeing clearly or seeing light at all

Chest pain

Difficulty breathing

Nausea or vomiting

Sudden weight gain

Why does it happen?

The exact cause is not known but several factors may increase the risk of postpartum preeclampsia including hormonal fluctuations, blood vessel problems, obesity, diabetes, hypertension and multiple pregnancies. Pregnant women who experience preeclampsia are also more susceptible to the development of postpartum preeclampsia.

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Dr. Sharma added, "Even healthy women with uncomplicated pregnancies can develop postpartum preeclampsia. That is why post-delivery monitoring is extremely important. The first few weeks after the birth of your child are important for the mother's recovery. It is important to have blood pressure monitored throughout this period to be able to catch complications early on."

For women who do not have any symptoms, the gynaecologist urged new mothers to avoid skipping postpartum examinations. She said, "Many mothers prioritise newborn care and ignore their own symptoms. Maternal health needs equal attention because timely treatment can prevent severe complications."

Postpartum preeclampsia treatment

The doctor highlights that treatments typically depend on how severe the symptoms are. Healthcare professionals may prescribe blood pressure medications, magnesium sulfate to prevent seizures and regular monitoring. Dr. Sharma concluded stating lifestyle measures like adequate rest, fluid intake, balanced diet, limiting salt and follow-up consultations are also important in the recovery process.

Disclaimer: This content is informational only and is not medical advice. Postpartum preeclampsia can become dangerous quickly so always consult a qualified healthcare professional immediately for symptoms or concerns.