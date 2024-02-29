Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Pregnancy, Baby Due In September

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- THS Health Summit
- Beauty
- Healthy Relationships
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
- Parenting
- Home remedies
-
Deepika Padukone Pregnancy News: Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced they are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a simple post with the due date - "September 2024" - and baby-related icons. No caption was needed except a string of emojis.
See the post here:
View this post on Instagram
The announcement confirms weeks of speculation that the Deepika was pregnant, prompted partly by her appearance at the BAFTAs recently. Deepika, who was a presenter at the award show, wore a saree and appeared to be making an effort to keep her stomach covered.
View this post on Instagram
Bollywood celebrities like Vikrant Massey and Kriti Sanon congratulated the couple on the joyous occasion. "OMGGGGGGG!!!! Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen aap dono ko," the 12th Fail actor wrote in the comment section.
Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information