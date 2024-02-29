Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Pregnancy, Baby Due In September

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Pregnancy, Expect Their First Child In September 2024

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy on Instagram on February 29. The couple wrote that they are excepting their first baby together in September 2024.

Deepika Padukone Pregnancy News: Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced they are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a simple post with the due date - "September 2024" - and baby-related icons. No caption was needed except a string of emojis.

The announcement confirms weeks of speculation that the Deepika was pregnant, prompted partly by her appearance at the BAFTAs recently. Deepika, who was a presenter at the award show, wore a saree and appeared to be making an effort to keep her stomach covered.

Bollywood celebrities like Vikrant Massey and Kriti Sanon congratulated the couple on the joyous occasion. "OMGGGGGGG!!!! Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen aap dono ko," the 12th Fail actor wrote in the comment section.

