Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy with a cute Instagram post: What is the ideal gap between two pregnancies?

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Deepika Padukone Pregnant: The Internet was left in complete shock and filled with emotions when Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy on Sunday. With the cutest photo of baby Dua holding a pregnancy positive pregnancy kit, the couple took to Instagram to share their second journey to parenthood.
Keeping the announcement simple, Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis. The post was jointly shared by both Deepika and Ranveer.
CHECK THE POST HERE
View this post on Instagram
Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.
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