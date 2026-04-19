Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy with a cute Instagram post: What is the ideal gap between two pregnancies?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to the social media on Sunday to announce that the Bollywood power couple is expecting their second child together. Scroll down to check the post.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy with a cute Instagram post: What is the ideal gap between two pregnancies?

Deepika Padukone Pregnant: The Internet was left in complete shock and filled with emotions when Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy on Sunday. With the cutest photo of baby Dua holding a pregnancy positive pregnancy kit, the couple took to Instagram to share their second journey to parenthood.

Keeping the announcement simple, Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis. The post was jointly shared by both Deepika and Ranveer.

CHECK THE POST HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

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Deepika Padukone Pregnancy News: What Is the Ideal Gap Between Two Pregnancies?

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