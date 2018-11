One of the most complicated conditions, ‘preeclampsia’ is usually caused in the 3rd trimester affecting affects about 1-20 pregnancies. “Even though the exact cause of preeclampsia remains a mystery, it is believed that it is caused due to developmental issue of the placenta,” says Dr Manjiri Mehta. She highlights about preeclampsia.

Early signs of preeclampsia include rise in blood pressure and protein in urine. Although 6-8 per cent of all pregnant women experience high Blood Pressure during their term, the most important symptom which confirms the condition is the presence of Protein in Urine. Other symptoms also include fluid retention, thus resulting in swelling in the hands, feet, ankles, and face. As the pregnancy progresses and the condition aggravates, the following symptoms may develop:

Hazy vision

Severe headaches

Shortness of breath

Pain just below the Ribs on the right side

Sudden weight gain in the course of 1-2 days

Vomiting

Decrease in urine output

As most of the symptoms are common with pregnancy, the patient usually remains unaware and will only find out when the doctor conducts a thorough check-up. If preeclampsia remains untreated, it progresses to Eclampsia, which is life threatening to the mother. In this condition, the mother can experience seizures, slip into coma, it can even cause death. However, the complications from preeclampsia can be avoided if caught in time.

Treatment

Preeclampsia is not cured until the baby is born. However, if the condition is diagnosed early in the pregnancy, delivery might not be an option as the survival chances of the foetus might be miniscule at an early stage. In such cases, if the mother is far from her due date and her symptoms are mild, the doctor may advise her to strictly limit physical activity to try and bring the blood pressure down, which in turn increases the flow of blood to the placenta, benefitting the baby. Blood pressure and urine tests need to be carried out regularly, and the foetus also needs to be monitored closely.

If the condition is detected close to the last trimester, delivery is advised at the earliest, either through induced labour or a caesarean delivery. The symptoms of preeclampsia should disappear within a few weeks of delivery. In case, preeclampsia is not treated even after delivery, usually known as postpartum preeclampsia, Blood Pressure medications that help reduce & prevent seizures are advised. The patient remains at a high risk of complications if she remains untreated.