Dear Pregnant Ladies, COVID Vaccines Are Safe During Pregnancy But Catching The Virus Is Not

Are you expecting? don't forget to get jabbed, since taking the vaccines will not do any harm to you, but catching the virus might leave you in serious condition.

It's been more than a year now that the world is in the grip of the deadly coronavirus. Many researchers over this period of the pandemic phase have revealed that the only way to get rid of the virus and stop the further spread of the infection is by getting jabbed. It was only earlier this year when the government had rolled out vaccines against coronavirus in the country. Ever since then, people are worried about the possible side effects of the doses and what it may lead to post-immunization. One of these queries which were making the rounds in social media was about the vaccine and its safety concerns for pregnant women. However, in a study researchers have revealed that it's not the vaccines that may trigger a negative impact in the women who are expecting, but the virus attack.

Key Points of The Study

Pregnant women are no more likely to get COVID than those who aren't pregnant and that most pregnant women infected with SARS-CoV-2 the virus that causes COVID have mild or no symptoms and don't experience serious complications.

For an infected mother, it's also rare for the mother to pass the COVID-19 virus to the foetus in the womb.

However, there is one exception, for some pregnant women with COVID become severely unwell. If this happens, it increases the risk of preterm birth, being admitted to intensive care and stillbirth.

These poor outcomes are probably related to the effect of SARS-CoV-2 on the placenta. What is a placenta? In medical terms, the placenta is the structure inside the uterus that passes oxygen and nutrients from the mother to the foetus and removes waste products in the other direction.

A viral infection can disrupt the placenta's function, leading to preterm birth and, in the worst case, the death of the foetus in the womb.

However, there's no way to predict which pregnant women specifically will have the most severe responses to infection with SARS-CoV-2.

The extent of damage to the placenta also doesn't seem to correlate with how unwell the pregnant woman is. This means we need to protect all pregnant women from infection as best we can.

Since July 2021, one in five COVID patients in England who have become critically ill and required ventilation have been pregnant. This means that during this period, one-third of women in intensive care who were between 16 and 49 years old (of reproductive age) was pregnant.

These women were unvaccinated, which explains why they made up such a large proportion of severe cases. Most were already pregnant when the UK's vaccination programme started and had not taken a vaccine, as there had been no clear recommendation to do so. Up until recently, COVID vaccines were only recommended to "clinically vulnerable" pregnant women.

However, that advice recently changed. With the risks of COVID during pregnancy becoming clearer, the lack of vaccination leaving pregnant women more susceptible to severe COVID, and no signs of vaccines being harmful to pregnancy, the government and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists are now advising all pregnant women to get vaccinated for COVID.

Why It Is Important To Get Jabbed During Pregnancy?

In the general population, COVID vaccines have been shown to lower the chance of catching SARS-CoV-2 and be highly protective against developing severe COVID even when the infection does happen. Surveillance studies in the US and the UK have shown that mRNA COVID vaccines those developed by Moderna and Pfizer are also effective in pregnancy, and there are no safety concerns.

Vaccination during pregnancy is associated with a lower risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2. Data from Ontario in Canada has also shown that there is no evidence of an increased risk of miscarriage linked to COVID vaccines. Researchers have also looked specifically at vaccine side-effects in pregnant women. Some of these are:

Rashes

Fever and

Severe Fatigue

Muscle pain

Joint stiffness, and

Headache

Vaccination in pregnancy is safe and protects both mother and baby. All pregnant women who are unvaccinated are urged to get vaccinated. Any concerns should be discussed with a midwife or GP.

