Don’t put an end to your exercise routine because you are pregnant. Unless you are suffering from medical problems such as asthma or diabetes, exercise during pregnancy is beneficial for both you and your baby. Doing regular moderate physical activity can improve your health, reduce the risk of excess weight gain and back pain. Exercising during pregnancy can help prepare your body for childbirth and make delivery easier.

However, before you start, it is important to discuss with your obstetrician, who can guide you about what activities you can do safely. Swimming, brisk walking, indoor stationary cycling, step or elliptical machines, and low-impact aerobics, are considered the safest and most productive activities one can perform during pregnancy. Pregnant women are recommended to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity every week. Below are some benefits to exercising during pregnancy.

Boost Energy

Feeling tired or fatigued during pregnancy is normal. Going for a quick walk in the morning can help boost your energy to take on the rest of the day. Brisk walking can give a total body workout. Also, it is easy on the joints and muscles.

Eases constipation

Constipation is one of the common pregnancy symptoms. High progesterone levels in your body may cause irregular bowel movements that lead to constipation. Exercise along with high-fibre meals can help maintain regular digestive functions.

Reduces Back Pain

If you are suffering from back pain. Go for yoga or swimming, these two are very effective in reducing back pain during pregnancy. Doing yoga or swimming help also your body fight symptoms of bloat and swelling.

Decreases Risk of Gestational Diabetes

Doing regular during pregnancy may help maintain your blood pressure as well as blood sugar levels. High blood sugar during pregnancy can increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Gestational diabetes during pregnancy can cause problems for your baby at birth, such as a low blood sugar level or jaundice.

Make you sleep well

Pregnant women may experience irregular sleeping patterns and have a tough time falling asleep during those last few months. Exercise is a good way to tire your body and get a good night sleep. In addition, exercise can help promote healthy weight gain during pregnancy, strengthen your heart and blood vessels and helps you to lose the baby weight after delivery.