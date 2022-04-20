Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Loss Of Newborn Son: Complications Of Twin Pregnancy

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez recently announced the loss of his newborn son and the survival of his baby girl in a recent post. Sometimes, twin pregnancies lead to such complications. Here's everything you need to know.

In a piece of tragic news, Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife Georgina Rodriguez announced the loss of their baby son on Monday. The couple revealed last October that they were expecting twins. In the post, they confirmed the birth of their baby girl as well. The post read, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time."

Fetal Death Common In Twin Mortality

Studies suggest that single fetal death occurs in many pregnancies. "The infant mortality rate for all multiple births (twins, triplets) is higher than for single births," says Dr Pratima Thamke, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar.

Complications Of Twin Pregnancy

As per Dr Thamke, the following are some of the common complications that pregnant mothers expecting twins should know about:

Premature birth

The higher the number of fetuses can lead to early birth. Premature babies are born before their bodies and organ systems are completely developed. These babies will have breathing problems, digestive issues, vision problems, and infections.

Gestational diabetes

If you're carrying twins, you may have a higher chance of getting gestational diabetes (that is high blood sugar that can affect your pregnancy and babies' well-being).

High blood pressure

Also known as gestational hypertension, it is also commonly seen when a mother is carrying twins.

C-section delivery

Did you know? Some pregnant women may require a C-section delivery for the second twin.

Twin-twin transfusion

In the case of identical twins, a blood vessel in the shared placenta can lead to one baby receiving too much blood and the other too little. This can put the baby at risk of heart complications.

Anaemia

This blood disorder is also seen in pregnant women during multiple pregnancies.

Birth defects

Twins can have chances of congenital (present at birth) abnormalities including gastrointestinal, and heart abnormalities.

Miscarriage

There can be pregnancy loss in cases of pregnancy. One will have to take utmost care if there is a twin pregnancy.

Ways To Avoid Twin Pregnancies

Here's what can be done to avoid these complications in twin pregnancies as pointed out by the expert:

One will have to follow all the instructions given by the doctor.

You will have to monitor your blood sugar levels and blood pressure levels on a regular basis as suggested by the doctor, do not skip any medication.

Try to exercise daily and eat a well-balanced diet inclusive of all the vital nutrients. You need to have fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and pulses in the diet. Avoid junk, spicy, oily, processed, and canned food. Get your regular dose of iron and folate via supplements given by the doctor only.

You can take an expert's advice regarding what to eat and delete it from the diet. The twins will have to be closely monitored.

Be Mindful Of These

A few pointers that people should know about twin pregnancy:

Postpartum haemorrhage can also be seen in women with twin pregnancies having an over-distended uterus. If you are raising twins, you will have to gain that much-needed support from your partner and family.

Do not forget to go for regular check-ups and follow-ups in case you have twins.

In the case of twin pregnancies, you might see some physical changes such as weight gain, bloating, varicose veins, and piles (haemorrhoids).

A pregnant woman can have antenatal depression or antenatal anxiety, so consult an expert by taking immediate action. Opt for counselling if need be.

