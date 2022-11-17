Cradle Or Side-Lying? Which Position Would Be Right To Breastfeed Your Baby

If you're still gaining weight from your pregnancy, those additional calories will naturally be used for your milk. If you've lost all of your child's weight, you may need to eat 500 to 600 calories daily. When your baby starts eating other foods at six months, you will produce less milk and may reduce your calorie intake.

Mothers are not born in a day. Breastfeeding like any other ritual comes easy with time and practice

Breastfeeding is the first and long rewarding gift you can give to your child. It is the most effective way to ensure a child's survival and good health. It is the ideal food for your infant. Initiating breastfeeding within the first hour of birth protects the newborn from infections and can reduce newborn mortality. As per WHO, nearly two out of three infants are not breastfed for the prescribed period of six months.

Mothers are not born in a day. Breastfeeding comes with its own set of challenges and might not naturally come easy to many new mothers. Challenges could be anything from sore, painful breasts, low milk supply, plugged ducts, problems that primarily are caused by the size of the breast, the baby not being able to latch on the breast, mental conditions affecting mothers, and other reasons. Among the commonly faced challenges when it comes to breastfeeding is the position- in which the baby must be fed.

Cradle and types

This is the most classic way of breastfeeding. It is a conventional method of breastfeeding for most mothers.

TRENDING NOW

Method: You have to hold the baby with its stomach against your body. Ensure that it is lying on its side, well rested on its shoulder. Its head must be lying on your forearm and your lower arm and palm must support its back. His mouth should be in line with your breast. In this position, the baby's front body should face the mother's front body.

Alterations: This style can see some alterations such as using a pillow beneath the baby and using your palm and fingers as a second neck for your baby, thus increasing their grip over the breast. However, it must be done carefully so as not to strain the baby's neck.

Why should you try this out: Because it is easy and comfortable. It is also emotionally fulfilling.

You may like to read

Difficulty with the position: This position can become difficult for a mother who might be initially trying to hold the baby's weight with ease or those who are recovering from surgery.

Side-lying: Can I lie down and feed?

Method: In this position, both the mother and baby will lie on their sides, facing each other. The baby's head will face your breast. You can use your palm or a pillow to support the baby's head. Mothers can keep their back straight and knees bent to avoid discomfort.

Why should you try this out: If you had a c-cut or you want breastfeeding to be a lullaby experience at night, or you are tired from standing all day or sick, this position might be a good choice. This position might ensure less pressure on the mother's stomach as the baby will lie by her side. It can also work out well for mothers having large breasts. It can also give some relief to the mother's back and its cuddly nature might facilitate better sleep for the infant.

Difficulty with the position: This position can be a little tricky to learn at first and women usually take it up after some experience in breastfeeding. Also, the child might initially not be able to latch on to the breasts.

RECOMMENDED STORIES