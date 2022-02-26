COVID Positive Mother Reunites With Newborn Baby After Two Months: Precautions To Keep Babies Safe From COVID

A mother, who had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus during her pregnancy finally reunited with her newborn after two months of a long wait.

Several lives have been killed and many are left suffering due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. First reported from China's Wuhan city, this virus infection is so far the worst healthcare battle that mankind has ever fought. In the last few years many stories about how people suffered, struggled, and fought the virus were reported from across the countries. In an addition to all those good, bad, and worst stories from the pages of the COVID19 pandemic, there is a piece of good news that may make your day worth living.

A Story of COVID Positive Mother And Her Baby

A mother, who had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus during her pregnancy finally reunited with her newborn after two months of a long wait. After giving birth, most new moms can't wait to see their children. But, for Macenzee Keller the story was a little different. It took her more than two months to see her baby for the first time as she fought for her life against COVID-19 while under sedation and breathing with the help of machines.

"It was very emotional because I was like, Oh, I got to finally see my baby that I was waiting for so long to see,'" said Keller, who has since returned home to Manchester, New Hampshire. Keller was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus two weeks prior to her due date. She remembers leaving her apartment for the hospital in late November, suffering from shortness of breath and that's it. She didn't see her son until Feb. 3.

Zachery was born via emergency cesarean section at Catholic Medical Centre in Manchester. During the birth, Keller was sedated and intubated. She was later transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in the city of Lebanon. Blood was pumped out of her body into an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine, ECMO for short, which removes carbon dioxide, then pumps the blood back into the body.

Pregnancy and COVID-19: What Are The Risks?

While cases of pregnant mother catching COVID was extremely rare since the time COVID infection emerged. However, there some of complications that a mother may face due to COVID infection during pregnancy. These include:

Extreme breathing issues Premature birth At high risk of pregnancy loss Stillbirth

According to the experts, Pregnant women who have underlying medical conditions, such as diabetes, also might be at even higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19.

Precautions To Keep Babies Safe From COVID

It is evident now that COVID can affect anyone and everyone, irrespective of age and gender, seeing the number of cases from across the globe. Here are some of the tips to keep your little ones safe from this deadly virus infection:

Wear masks always in front of your babies. Do not expose them to someone who is showing symptoms of the COVID infection. Get vaccinated as early as possible. Stay away from your little ones if you too have symptoms of COVID. Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

(With inputs from Agencies)