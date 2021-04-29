Ever since talks about Covid-19 vaccination started there have been many questions—like its availability efficacy safety etc. Now that the vaccine is here and available for all above 18 years some important questions and concerns around the safety of vaccination in pregnancy or those trying for a pregnancy need to be addressed. Dr Sneha Sathe Fertility Consultant NOVA IVF Mumbai answers some FAQs about pregnancy during Covid-19 pandemic including if pregnant women should consider vaccination and whether those undergoing In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment need to be vaccinated. Safety of vaccination in pregnant women The massive vaccination drive against Covid-19