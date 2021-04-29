Ever since talks about Covid-19 vaccination started, there have been many questions—like its availability, efficacy, safety, etc. Now that the vaccine is here and available for all above 18 years, some important questions and concerns around the safety of vaccination in pregnancy or those trying for a pregnancy need to be addressed. Dr Sneha Sathe, Fertility Consultant, NOVA IVF Mumbai, answers some FAQs about pregnancy during Covid-19 pandemic, including if pregnant women should consider vaccination, and whether those undergoing In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment need to be vaccinated. Also Read - Registration for COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 years to begin today from 4 pm

Safety of vaccination in pregnant women

The massive vaccination drive against Covid-19 was initiated on January 16, 2021 and the vaccines are being rolled out in India in phases. The vaccines available in India (Covishield and Covaxin) have not been studied in pregnant women and currently there is no data available about the safety of vaccination in pregnant women. Though neither of these two vaccines contain the live virus, as of now they are not recommended for pregnant women because of the lack of safety data. Recent studies have shown that pregnant women are at higher risk of getting severe Covid. This risk is further increased in pregnant women with co-morbidities like diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and obesity. For pregnant women who are exposed to Covid because of the nature of their job, like healthcare workers and other frontline workers; the benefits of vaccination may outweigh the risks associated. These women should certainly discuss with their Obstetrician and take an informed decision about whether or not to take the vaccine. Also Read - People With High-risk Allergies Can Safely Take Covid Vaccine, Say Experts

If a woman who has taken the first dose of the vaccine becomes pregnant, there is no reason to panic. All she needs to do is to delay the second dose till after delivery. These guidelines and recommendations regarding vaccination during pregnancy may change over time as more data becomes available. Also Read - Occurrence of Blood Clots After Receiving AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine 'Plausible': WHO

Covid-19 vaccines negatively impact fertility: It’s not true

There is a fear among people that the Covid-19 vaccines negatively impact fertility. This is absolutely untrue. Vaccination does not interfere with fertility among men or women in any way. With the current 2nd wave raging in our country, Covid precautions and vaccination should be everyone’s priority. Women who are trying naturally for a pregnancy and who can wait, should ideally wait. They should take both shots of their vaccine as soon as it is available to them and then plan a pregnancy.

Covid-19 vaccination and IVF treatment

For couples facing infertility and planning IVF, the infertility itself is often a major source of stress and anxiety. These couples should discuss their options with their Fertility Physician. Those who are young with no major infertility factors and those who can wait; should take both vaccine shots and then plan their IVF. But waiting is not always an option. Women with low ovarian reserve, older women above 37 are not advised to wait for long as they may miss their window and lose their chance of having a biological child. Also, women needing Fertility preservation for cancer may not be able to wait. It is important for these couples/patients to discuss their options with the Fertility Physician and then plan ahead.

Is IVF safe during COVID-19 pandemic?

The majority of patients of reproductive age are generally not in the high-risk group. Couples facing infertility need not delay IVF consultation. In most Fertility centres internationally recommended safety measures have been put into place. To minimize contact, the initial and follow-up consultations and counselling are done via teleconsultation. Most blood investigations are done using home visits. The number of visits to the IVF centre for monitoring are cut down to the minimum possible. Appointments are spaced out, crowding in waiting areas is avoided, regular sanitization is carried out and all patients as well as clinic staff need to undergo triage. These are examples of some of the safety measures put up in most Fertility centres so that couples who need to go ahead with their IVF can do so.