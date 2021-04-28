A 26-year-old COVID-19 positive pregnant woman successfully delivered twins at a coronavirus community health centre in Chandausi in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. In a statement, a team of three doctors said, “The woman was admitted to the hospital in its emergency unit with oxygen saturation of 87 on Monday and was put on oxygen support. On Tuesday, she went into labour and delivered twins in the specially arranged ‘labour room’.” Also Read - Get vaccinated against COVID-19 now: Any delay will give virus opportunity to develop new variants

Dr Khilendra Saxena, who works at the Narauli CHC, said, "The doctors attended to the woman. All precautionary measures and Covid guidelines were followed in the emergency room during the time of delivery. She gave birth to twins. The first child was healthy and normal. The second child, who was delivered after a few minutes, had some breathing complications initially and was given oxygen but she improved later. Both infants are healthy now and Covid-free."

Can COVID-19 Be Passed From A Woman To Her Newborn?

The answer to this question is still not known. However, Dr Manoj Junabai, nodal officer, COVID-19, Sambhal, says: "It is not necessary that if the mother is Covid positive, then her child will be too. However, as a precautionary measure, the babies will again be tested for Covid-19 two days later. As of now, we are keeping the newborns and the cover positive mothers separated from each other."

Can I Touch And Hold My Newborn Baby If I Have Coronavirus?

Yes, you can touch your newborn after testing positive for coronavirus. Although, experts have said that proper precautions are to be taken. What are these precautionary measures?

Breastfeed your newborn safely. Wear a medical mask while breastfeeding the baby. Wash your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitiser before breastfeeding. Make sure to keep your and the baby’s surrounding clean.

What About After COVID-19 Positive Mother Head Home With The Newborn?

One should take proper care after going back home. The room should not be shared with anybody else in the family. Make sure to follow the pandemic guidelines and not step out for a few days until the symptoms are gone. Keep a close check on your symptoms to keep unnecessary problematic situations at bay.