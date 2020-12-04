A new study has found that covid-19 may deepen depression, anxiety in pregnant women. Read on to know its symptoms and how you can alleviate the risk.

Studies in the past have suggested that pregnant women are more likely to suffer from mood or anxiety disorders. In a new study named Perinatal Experiences and Covid-19 Effects Study (PEACE), researchers found that Covid-19 may deepen depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among pregnant and postpartum women.

Prenatal Depression Before And After The Pandemic

To understand the effects of Covid-19 pandemic on the mental health and well-being of pregnant and postpartum women, researchers also shed light on the prenatal depression before the pandemic.

Study author Cindy Liu from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the US said, “We know the perinatal period is already a time in which women are particularly vulnerable to mental health concerns.”

The study found that 36.4 per cent of the 1,123 women surveyed suffered from clinically significant levels of depression.

Before the pandemic, rates of perinatal depression were generally considered to be 15-20 per cent.

Furthermore, 22.7 per cent reported clinically significant levels of generalized anxiety, and 10.3 per cent reported symptoms above the clinical threshold for PTSD.

In particular, the researchers found that approximately nine per cent of the participants reported feeling a strong sense of grief, or disappointment as a result of the pandemic.

This group was roughly five times more likely to experience clinically significant measures of mental health symptoms.

More respondents (18 per cent) reported being “very worried” or “extremely worried” about Covid-19 related health risks.

This group was up to over four times more likely to experience clinically significant psychiatric symptoms.

The researchers were able to examine how previous mental health diagnoses, as self-reported by the respondents, impacted these rates.

They found that those with pre-existing diagnoses were 1.6 to 3.7 times more likely to have clinically significant measures of the three conditions analyzed.

But elevated psychiatric distress was observed in participants regardless of their mental health histories.

The researchers noted that the mental health experiences during the early months of the pandemic were limited due to fears surrounding Covid-19 infection risks and halting of support services.

Symptoms Of Perinatal Depression

Here is the list of signs and symptoms to help you recognize depression during pregnancy:

Sleep problems

Tiredness or low energy

Loss of appetite

Increased anxiety

Frequent crying

Trouble feeling connected to your developing baby

Unable to enjoy activities you once loved

Irritability

Rapid mood swings

Symptoms of Postpartum Depression

Severe mood swings

Excessive crying

Loss of appetite

Overwhelming fatigue

Irritability

Hopelessness

Feelings of worthlessness

Restlessness

Severe anxiety

Inability to think clearly

Intense anger

Withdrawing from family and friends

Recurrent thoughts of suicide or death

Prevention Tips

The methods used to treat perinatal depression are similar to the ones used for other types of depression. It can be prevented by following proper measures. Here are some prevention tips that may help:

Talk to your doctor for a proper prescription of medicines

Talk to a therapist

Eat a healthy diet

Try alternative therapies like massage and acupuncture

Get as much quality sleep as you can

Ask your loved ones for support and help

Give yourself permission to say no

Make some time for yourself if you can

Note: Make sure you consult a doctor before making any significant changes in your lifestyle.

(with inputs from IANS)