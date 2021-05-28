The whole world is at a standstill due to the COVID-19 outbreak and couples wanting to start their IVF process are even more muffled and panicked. Gynaecologists and fertility specialists have reasons to believe that the process doesn’t need to be prolonged couples don’t need to wait till the Coronavirus curve flattens. A large number of couples who need In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) to conceive are worried that they are running up against time. The majority of them are confused about whether they can go ahead with IVF or not during COVID. A wide spectrum of patients who are at