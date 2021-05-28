The whole world is at a standstill due to the COVID-19 outbreak and couples wanting to start their IVF process are even more muffled and panicked. Gynaecologists and fertility specialists have reasons to believe that the process doesn’t need to be prolonged, couples don’t need to wait till the Coronavirus curve flattens. Also Read - Difference Between Surrogacy And Test Tube Baby: Which Is Better Option?

A large number of couples, who need In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) to conceive, are worried that they are running up against time. The majority of them are confused about whether they can go ahead with IVF or not during COVID. A wide spectrum of patients who are at their reproductive age generally doesn’t fall under the high-risk category. Also Read - Covid-19 and pregnancy: FAQs answered

What does all this mean exactly? Altogether, both doctors and the government have given the green light to go ahead with IVF procedures as planned. There is absolutely no necessity to stop or delay your IVF treatment just because of COVID. So, give our fertility specialists a call or consult with them virtually to start your journey today! Also Read - Innovations In IVF Treatments To Improve Pregnancy Rates

Consider IVF For Mental And Emotional Stability

Mental health plays a vital role in going forward with the consultation and procedure. Mental and emotional stability could be one of the main reasons for you to consider IVF at this moment, regardless of what you’re surrounded by. Here are some ways you can prepare yourself for your IVF treatments during this time:

At the comfort of home, you can schedule the initial and follow-up calls through teleconsultations. Get a nutritionist’s opinion over voice or video call to learn how you can give your body better care at such times. Through teleconsultations, meet your fertility counsellor as they can prepare you for the amazing journey ahead. Any kind of blood work needed for the process can now be done through home visits. For tests that require external assistance, you can visit a lab nearby or simply visit our hospital. We have stringent safety protocols in place and you will be safe here. Multiple hospitals have set up virtual support groups that are led by patients or doctors. Lean on others going through what you are. Remember, you are not alone.

Are vaccines safe while going through IVF treatments?

A government panel with leading researchers has recently declared that COVID vaccinations are completely safe for those who are undergoing infertility treatment or for those who are already pregnant. Studies say that the vaccines have zero impact on a woman’s fertility and they will not reduce the chances of getting pregnant. You can take the vaccination while undergoing fertility treatments but the vaccine does have common side effects such as fever and body pain. Do let your fertility counsellor know so that they can help you if needed. It’s advised not to plan pregnancy in between the doses. After the completion of both doses, you can plan a pregnancy. Having said that, you’re still completely safe if you get pregnant after the first dose of the vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine can be postponed to the third month of pregnancy.

No matter what the situation is, kindly follow all the safety protocols or precautions to steer clear of the Coronavirus. Take all your prescribed health supplements while you’re going through your IVF treatment. We wish you every success in your family-building voyage and happiness.

(with inputs from Dr Durga Rao, Co-Founder and Medical Director, Oasis Fertility)