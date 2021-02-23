Many women may not think of conceiving during the coronavirus pandemic because of fear of the possible complications. Though rare, cases of mother-to-child transmission of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV‑2) have been reported from across the world. Some studies have also indicated that the virus can cross the placental barrier in pregnant women and infect the foetus. In fact, a study by Indian researchers had identified the molecular players that appear to facilitate SARS-CoV‑2 entry into the developing foetus. While a pregnant woman who is COVID-19 positive may transmit the virus to her prematurely born baby, the infection may not lead to stillbirth or low birth weight. Also Read - High intake of polyphenols can prevent severe Covid-19: Get the micronutrients from these foods

A new study published in the journal Ultrasound in Obstetrics & Gynecology has found no association between Covid-19 infection during pregnancy with stillbirth or early neonatal death.

The research team from the Imperial College London looked at data from 4,004 pregnant women who had suspected or confirmed Covid-19 infection. All the women (1,606 were from the UK and 2,398 from the US) gave birth between January-August 2020. No babies born to these women died from Covid-19. The researchers also show no increase in risk of stillbirth or low birth weight. However, the study's findings indicated a higher risk of pre-term birth (defined as birth before 37 weeks).

Of the 1,606 UK women with suspected or confirmed Covid-19, 12 per cent of them had a pre-term delivery and 15.7 per cent of the US women had a pre-term birth. This number is higher than both the countries’ national average rate.

The researchers suspect that the link between Covid-19 infection and pre-term delivery may be partly due to doctors deciding to deliver the baby early due to concerns about the effect of Covid-19 infection on mother and baby. The rate of spontaneous pre-term birth was lower than expected, the study noted.

However, they also underscored the need for more research to determine if, or how, Covid-19 cause premature birth.

Pregnancy during the pandemic: How to protect yourself from COVID-19?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), pregnant women who are older, overweight, and have pre-existing medical conditions such as hypertension and diabetes may have a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19, if infected by the novel coronavirus. Because pregnancy brings about changes in the bodies and immune system, expected mothers can be badly affected by some respiratory infections. Therefore, the organisation advises pregnant women to take precautions to avoid COVID-19 infection.

Apart from the standard COVID-19 prevention practices like washing hands frequently, wearing mask, maintain physical distancing and avoiding crowded spaces, pregnant women should also strictly follow local policies during their routine care appointments, to reduce possible transmission of the virus.

If you have recently delivered a baby, make sure you wash your hands before and after touching your baby. Keep all surfaces around clean. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, wear a medical mask, during breastfeeding or any contact with the baby, says the WHO.

The study suggests that SARS-CoV‑2 may be detrimental in pregnancy, given its ability to infect the placenta, potentially affecting its function and crossing it to infect the fetus

A study by researchers at ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health (ICMR-NIRRH) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, suggested that SARS-CoV‑2 may be capable of infecting the placenta, and cross it to infect the foetus as well. Based on this finding, the researchers highlighted a need for special care and attention to protect pregnant women from the Covid-19 infection.

With inputs from IANS