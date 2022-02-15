COVID-19 Infection Destroys Placenta, Depriving Foetus of Oxygen In Unvaccinated Pregnant Women, Experts Warn

According to a new study, researchers believe that SARS-CoV-2 appears to stop at the placenta and do the most damage there. Read on to know more.

First found in 2019 in China's Wuhan city, COVID-19 is the deadliest virus attack that the world has ever faced. The virus which can damage the lungs and other respiratory organs of the body is also known for its devastating effects on the other body parts, including your foetus. Yes, attention pregnant ladies, COVID-19 infection can lead to unwanted pregnancy complications if you are not vaccinated. But how does that happen? Well, Covid-19 infection is known to cause stillbirths in unvaccinated pregnant women, but the mechanism was not yet understood.

How Covid Causes Stillbirths?

A 44-member international research team studied 64 stillbirth cases and four early neonatal deaths from 12 countries to determine how Covid-19 caused perinatal deaths in unvaccinated expecting mothers, USA Today reported. The findings, published in Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, showed that the Covid-19 infection destroys the placenta, depriving the foetus of oxygen.

Viremia Causes Stillbirth In COVID Infected Women

In the study, the researchers stated that the virus reaches the placenta and causes it to fail by passing through the mother's bloodstream, a process known as viremia. "Our study identified placental insufficiency as the root cause for stillbirths in women with Covid-19 during pregnancy," Dr David Schwartz, an Atlanta-based pathologist who led the study was quoted as saying. He further added, "Among the 68 cases, an average of 77 per cent of the placenta had been destroyed and rendered useless for supporting critical foetal needs, resulting in stillbirth or early neonatal death".

COVID Can Cause Lesions In The Placenta

The team also found viral-induced lesions in the placenta blocked maternal and foetal blood flow and oxygen, killing placental tissues and causing "irreparable damage", the report said. Further, in almost all the cases, an increase was observed in fibrin -- a key protein involved with blood clotting -- was so "massive" it blocked blood and oxygen flow to the placenta. All the placentas also showed dead cells made up the major cell barrier between the mother and foetus, known as trophoblast necrosis.

The researchers also noted that there was another placental complication that may have been caused by the virus was a rare accumulation of inflammatory cells called chronic histiocytic intervillositis, which was seen in 97 per cent of cases studied by the international research team. Moreover, the researchers assumed that many of the infections were from the Delta variant, and not Omicron.

SARS-CoV-2 Stops In The Placenta And Damages It

Although other viral, bacterial, and parasitic infections that occur in pregnancy and cause stillbirth travel through the placenta and damage the foetal organs, Schwartz said SARS-CoV-2 appears tostop at the placenta and do the most damage there. "The placental destruction is so severe that whether or not the foetus becomes infected might be irrelevant," he said.

Vaccines Can Help

Over the past two years, the experts have been telling how COVID vaccination helps COVID patients to avert the complexities and severity of the infection. Studies have shown that the Covid vaccine is safe and effective for both the expectant parent and baby. The studies have also shown that antibodies from the vaccine can pass through to the foetus and protect the baby from Covid-19 after birth.

