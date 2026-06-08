Could parents one day choose their baby’s traits? Scientists achieve major human embryo gene-editing milestone

A new gene-editing breakthrough in human embryos raises the possibility of selecting certain traits in future babies while sparking major ethical debates.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 8, 2026 7:33 PM IST

Embryo gene-editing (Image AI Generated)

The concept of the selection of traits of a child by the parents to become their children has long been a subject in science fiction. But with a recent scientific breakthrough, that situation has moved a little closer to reality. Scientists have successfully manipulated the genes of human embryos with a new level of precision, paving the way for important ethical issues in human reproduction.

A study led by Columbia University's researchers reported the breakthrough. The results are reported in June 2026 in the journal Nature. The scientists employed a novel method of gene editing, called "base editing," which is more recent and accurate than the older and less precise CRISPR method.

What is base editing?

Base editing is a new approach to gene editing that modifies individual DNA letters, rather than breaking the strands as in previous gene-editing techniques. This decreases the possibility of unwanted genetic damage, and increases the accuracy of the process. The researchers were able to fix disease-causing genetic changes in early embryos of humans. The embryos were not used for pregnancy induction and the research was carried out only for scientific purposes.

How could gene editing prevent inherited diseases?

The technology may one day be used to curb potentially serious inherited diseases like sickle cell disease, some types of heart disorders and other genetic illnesses before a baby is even conceived, according to researchers. This process will prevent some of the inherited diseases from being passed down to future generations.

But the feat has also sparked fears over "designer babies." Current research is centered on treating disease-causing mutations, but some researchers are concerned about the potential of future uses beyond medicine. Potential applications of the advanced gene-editing technologies include the ability to manipulate traits that could include intelligence, athletic ability, eye color and height.

Why selecting baby traits remains difficult?

Such scenarios are still a long way from reality, scientists warn. Most human characteristics are complex, being affected by the action of hundreds or thousands of genes, as well as environmental factors. Besides that, there are also a lot of technical hurdles to overcome, such as the ability to precisely and securely edit all cells in an embryo.

You may like to read

The breakthrough has also raised ethical questions around the globe. It has been suggested that the development of embryo editing may further strengthen social disparities, as it is only those with the financial means to afford it who would be able to use it. Others worry about the possibility of an additional form of discrimination or eugenics. Backers, on the other hand, hope that once it proves to be safe, gene editing will become a strong means to stop the devastating genetic diseases.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical, genetic, or reproductive advice. Gene-editing technologies in human embryos remain experimental, are subject to strict ethical and regulatory oversight, and are not currently available for selecting a baby's traits.