Unmarried And Planning To Become A Father Later? Know All About Sperm Freezing

Sperm freezing is beneficial for various situations, commonly for individuals facing imminent fertility challenges, such as those undergoing chemotherapy or testicular cancer surgery.

Sperm freezing also referred to as sperm cryopreservation, involves a man's sperm using liquid nitrogen for potential future use in assisted reproductive techniques. This process serves as a safeguard, ensuring fertility preservation regardless of age, health conditions, medical treatments, or life circumstances. Opting for fertility preservation is a pragmatic decision for unmarried individuals or those contemplating fatherhood later in life. This choice offers the invaluable opportunity to safeguard reproductive possibilities and maintain the potential for biological parenthood. In recognizing that a single man may face challenges in naturally fathering a child, the decision to undergo fertility preservation becomes a proactive and forward-thinking step. Dr. Pallavi Prasad, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Basaveshwar Nagar, Bangalore, shares that by preserving reproductive options through methods such as sperm banking, individuals can enhance their prospects of biological fatherhood, ensuring that they have the flexibility and control over their family planning journey, irrespective of their current marital status or immediate plans for parenthood.

Process Of Sperm Freezing

The process of sperm freezing, also known as sperm cryopreservation, involves several key steps:

1. Collection: Sperm is obtained through ejaculation into a sterile container at a clinic or fertility centre. It can also be done at home as well.

2. Preparation: The collected semen undergoes laboratory processing. This step helps concentrate the sample and remove debris, improving the freezing process.

3. Adding Cryoprotectants: Cryoprotectants, substances that protect cells during freezing, are mixed with the sperm. This solution helps shield the sperm from damage due to ice crystal formation during freezing.

4. Freezing: The prepared sperm sample is slowly cooled to very low temperatures, typically around -196 degrees Celsius, using a controlled-rate freezer. This gradual freezing process helps prevent cellular damage.

5. Storage: Once frozen, the sperm sample is stored in vials or straws and placed in liquid nitrogen tanks for long-term preservation. These storage containers are designed to maintain the extremely low temperatures required to keep the sperm viable.

6. Thawing: When the individual decides to use the stored sperm, the sample is thawed at the clinic or fertility centre. Thawing is carefully managed to preserve the viability and functionality of the sperm.

7. Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART): Thawed sperm can be used in various assisted reproductive techniques to facilitate conception.

Who Can Use Sperm Freezing?

Sperm freezing is beneficial for various situations, commonly for individuals facing imminent fertility challenges, such as those undergoing chemotherapy or testicular cancer surgery. Other instances include age-related fertility decline, vasectomy planning, medical treatments affecting fertility (like testosterone or sickle cell therapies), or professions posing reproductive risks, like soldiers. While traditionally advised for at-risk individuals, some experts suggest considering it as a precautionary measure for anyone. Seeking guidance from a clinic can help determine if sperm banking aligns with one's circumstances.