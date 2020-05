If pre-eclampsia isn’t managed well then it may worsen lead to life-threatening consequences for the mother and the baby. @Shutterstock

According to an estimate released by the National Health Portal of India, the prevalence of pre-eclampsia in India hovers between 8 to 10 per cent. It is a hypertensive disorder of pregnancy characterised by high blood pressure and increased levels of protein in the urine. Hypertensive pregnancy disorder is prevalent among 8 to 10 per cent expecting women all across the globe. So, it is imperative to raise awareness about this condition. World Pre-eclampsia Day is celebrated globally on May 22 with this intention. The theme for this year is ‘Check, Know, Share’. As we observe World Pre-eclampsia Day today, we guide you on the symptoms of the condition and ways to manage it. Also Read - World Pre-eclampsia Day 2020: Check your blood pressure at home and other symptoms too

WHAT IS PRE-ECLAMPSIA ALL ABOUT?

This condition, which occurs after 20 weeks of gestation, the blood vessels of the would-be mom clamp down in various parts of the body including kidneys and the brain. The symptoms manifest in the body organs that have these clamped blood vessels. Pre-eclampsia can also lead to the constriction of large blood vessels. But the good news is despite the seriousness of the condition, you may expect a healthy and successful delivery if manged properly. However, an undressed case of pre-eclampsia can have fatal consequences for both the mother and the baby. Also Read - World Pre-eclampsia Day: Know all about post-partum pre-eclampsia

PRE-ECLAMPSIA SYMPTOMS TO WATCH OUT FOR

As already mentioned, prompt medical intervention a must for the successful management of this pregnancy disorder. Timely access to treatment is only possible if you are able to spot the symptoms early on. Here are the tell-tale signs of pre-eclampsia that you must share with your gynaecologist immediately: Also Read - World Preeclampsia Day on May 22: Know the risks and preventive measures of this potentially fatal pregnancy complication

Rapid weight gain triggered by water retention

A spike in blood pressure levels where the reading is above 140/90

Swollen hands and face

Swelling of ankles that persists beyond 12 hours of rest

Severe headache

Presence of high volumes of protein in your urine

Visual abnormalities like flashing lights or blurred vision

Pain in the upper right abdomen accompanied and shoulder

Pain or a burning sensation behind your sternum

Shortness of breath

WHAT DOES PRE-ECLAMPSIA DO TO THE MOTHER AND THE BABY?

If pre-eclampsia isn’t managed well then it may worsen lead to life-threatening consequences for the mother and the baby. The mother may experience bleeding in the brain, or haemorrhagic stroke, seizures and even coma. If the symptoms of pre-eclampsia advance to seizure, it is known as eclampsia. The other serious impact of this condition is HELLP syndrome. In this condition, your liver enzymes go up and your platelet count dips while the blood cells that carry blood to your lungs break. These may permanently damage your nervous system, lungs, and kidneys.

Severe pre-eclampsia can affect the baby, especially during the delivery process. The complications for the baby include insufficient blood and oxygen flow to the placenta, untimely detachment of the placenta from the uterus, premature birth, underdeveloped lungs and even death. Also, the mother’s seizure can result in suffocation of the unborn baby.

MANAGING PRE-ECLAMPSIA

Blood pressure monitoring urine analysis are a must for women with this pregnancy complication. In case of mild pre-eclampsia, your doctor may suggest complete bed rest blood pressure checking at home. However, you may have to visit the doctor’s chamber frequently urine tests, ultrasound, and electronic monitoring of the foetal heartbeat. Severe cases, on the other hand, may require hospitalization in order to reduce the risk of death or brain damage. Your doctor will suggest medicines to prevent seizure and even premature delivery to protect the baby from serious health consequences. Vaginal delivery is most likely in case of women with pre-eclampsia. In most cases, the condition subsides within 24 hours of delivery. However, your doctor will monitor you and the baby closely after delivery.