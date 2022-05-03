What Should Be Avoided Post-C-Section Delivery: The Dos And Don'ts

You are likely to suffer from symptoms such as incision pain, urinary incontinence, vaginal discharge, and postpartum bleeding after a C-section.

A caesarean section is a surgical procedure that involves a cut in the abdomen and uterus of a woman through which the baby delivers. It is an invasive process that could potentially impact the mother's physical and mental health post-surgery. Knowing some essential dos and don'ts after a C-section delivery is essential.

Here are a few things that should be followed after a C-section for a faster recovery:

Dos after a C-section

Take everything slowly and easily: Remember to take some time out for yourself after a C-section. Don't overburden yourself with work and free your schedule to get plenty of rest and bond with your newborn. Relieve and treat pain: You are likely to experience pain in the C-section scar post-surgery. Fortunately, there are various pain-relief medications, such as ibuprofen, that can help you fight the pain of the scar. However, you should always follow your doctor's prescription and never self-medicate. Take your medications on time: Although the caesarean surgery is usually painless, the pain can increase after the anaesthesia starts wearing off. Doctors prescribe medicines that help you with the healing process, and you must take your medication on time. Take care of your stitches: The C-section stitches can get infected post-surgery if you don't wash your hands before and after cleaning the wound. It is recommended to avoid exercising as it can also be dangerous for the stitches. New mothers who have undergone a caesarean surgery should look out for any signs of infections near the wound and call a doctor immediately if they suffer from pain. Eat a healthy diet and drink lots of water: Eating a nutritious diet and drinking lots of water is vital for caesarean recovery and feeding the baby. Food rich in fiber is recommended for women recovering from C-section delivery.

Don'ts after a C-section

Do not over exercise: You should avoid exercising, lifting heavy objects, and bending after a C-section. Your body needs rest for at least six weeks after the delivery. It is also necessary to sleep well for a faster recovery. Avoid sexual intercourse until your doctor clears you for it: It is recommended to avoid sexual intercourse for the first six months after the caesarean delivery. Women should monitor postpartum bleeding for the first few weeks and consult a doctor if it doesn't stop within six weeks of the delivery. No driving until your doctor allows: Doctors recommend avoiding driving for four to six weeks until the caesarean scar has healed. Don't use tampons: Postpartum bleeding is common amongst women recovering from C-sections. It is advisable to avoid using tampons for a few weeks post-birth to prevent any infection. An alternative to tampons can be sanitary pads. Do not be afraid to ask for help: Pregnancy and becoming a parent is a highly demanding process. You must share your feelings and emotions with your family, friends, or loved ones. They will be more than happy to help you take care of the baby.

Takeaways

Some women may feel guilty about having a C-section because they believe that vaginal birth is the natural way to deliver a baby. Recovering from a c-section while feeling embarrassed can make the healing process more difficult. Since you are likely to suffer from symptoms such as incision pain, urinary incontinence, vaginal discharge, and postpartum bleeding after a C-section, it is time that you start to accept your body by practicing self-care and self-love. A woman's body goes through a lot to bring a new life into this world. So, whether it is a vaginal birth or a C-section, both should be equally celebrated.

The article is contributed by Dr Bharathi Ramesh, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bengaluru.

