Vitamin D Deficiency Can Affect Fertility in Both Men And Women : Tips To Boost Vitamin D Level In The Body

Vitamin D is an important nutrient that many individuals lack. Low levels of Vitamin D in the body can affect your fertility.

The majority of us acquire our Vitamin D from sunlight, and only 20 minutes in the sun every day is enough to enhance its level. Vitamin D regulates the level of calcium and phosphate in the human body. These nutrients are essential for healthy bones, teeth, and muscles. It is necessary for normal bone and tooth growth and development, as well as better resistance to some illnesses. Apart from these benefits, Vitamin D is also famous for its role in fertility of men and women. It has the ability to boost sperm quality as well as ovarian stimulation.

What is the relationship between Vitamin D and women fertility?

Vitamin D is connected to healthier pregnancy as well as women's fertility. Healthy levels of Vitamin D have been shown in certain cases to boost the effectiveness of IVF and frozen embryo transfer.

Vitamin D blood levels of 30ng/ml have been linked to a greater rate of pregnancy in women than those with lower levels. Women with appropriate Vitamin D levels are significantly more likely to get pregnant through In-Vitro Fertilization than those with low levels. Pregnant women with greater levels of Vitamin D had higher live birth rates than those with lower levels, according to studies. While high amounts of Vitamin D may not increase fertility, evidence suggests that deficits might harm fertility and lead to unhealthy babies.

What is the relationship between Vitamin D and male fertility?

Semen quality and sperm motility have been related to high levels of Vitamin D and male fertility. Men with higher vitamin D levels have higher calcium levels in their sperm. As sperm calcium levels rise, motility rises as well.

Men with vitamin D deficiency can suffer with decrease in sperm motility and a lower overall number of motile spermatozoa. As a result, avoiding Vitamin D insufficiency can help men become more fertile.

Vitamin D deficiency affects fertility

While boosting Vitamin D levels over the recommended amount may not always help fertility, lower than recommended levels or deficiencies have been associated to reproductive issues. Vitamin D insufficiency is linked to reproductive issues and unfavorable pregnancy outcomes

In addition to the relationship between Vitamin D insufficiency and fertility, low Vitamin D levels in breast milk are also connected. Vitamin D is necessary for musculoskeletal health in both adults and babies.

How to increase Vitamin D level in the body?

If you're attempting to get pregnant or have already done so, make sure you're taking enough Vitamin D. The sun is one of the finest sources of Vitamin D, and spending at least 20 minutes in the sun each day is an excellent method to boost your levels.

In addition to getting sunlight for Vitamin D, there are many other ways of increasing your Vitamin D levels

The best natural vitamin D sources include fatty fish and seafood. Consuming them is the best way for gaining Vitamin D

When exposed to UV radiation, mushrooms, like humans, create vitamin D. Vitamin D levels are highest in wild mushrooms or commercially farmed mushrooms treated with UV radiation. So, eat more mushroom.

Egg yolks should be included in your diet, it is another source of vitamin D that you can readily incorporate into your diet.

Taking supplements and eating fortified foods are other great options.

Conclusion

Vitamin D is an important nutrient that many individuals lack. A lower level of it can affect your fertility. If you think you're deficient in this vitamin, talk to your doctor about getting your levels evaluated.

The article is contributed by Dr. Gayathri Reddy Patlolla, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.